Every Free Museum in Dallas-Fort Worth

Long before TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, people used to chronicle their daily activities through paintings and sculptures, which took a lot longer to create but gives us all a glimpse into one particular moment in history. Even some of the earliest food porn can be found hanging on white gallery walls. Fortunately, for all the ancient to modern masterpieces artists have gifted humanity over the centuries, we’re extremely lucky to have so many world-class museums and super-niche art collections in Dallas-Fort Worth. And even luckier that a lot of them are free to visit. We’ve compiled a list of every free (and sometimes-free) museum in the DFW metroplex, but remember—if you like what you see, donations are always accepted.