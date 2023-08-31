The Largest Wine Festival in the Southwest Goes Down This September in Grapevine, Texas

The population of Grapevine, Texas hovers right above 50,000. But come mid-September, the number of people in Grapevine swells to around 200,000 over four days, as locals and visitors congregate for GrapeFest, a celebration of all things wine. It’s the largest wine festival in the Southwest, drawing people from all over the state and further afield, who come for wine tastings, live music, vendors selling local foods and gifts, grape-stomping competitions, charcuterie workshops, and other ways to pass the time with a glass in hand.

The 37th annual event takes place September 14 through 17. Admission is free on Thursday and until 5 pm on Friday. After that, it’s just $10 to get in, or $20 for a weekend pass. A general admission ticket gets you access to tastings, music, and food, and that’s the easiest way to dip a toe into the wine-soaked water if it’s your first time attending. But many of the individual events requiring separate tickets are well-worth the additional fee.

The People's Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the United States, is where you can sample a variety of Texas wines across 10 categories and levy your judgments. The Champagne Cork Shoot-Off sees participants popping corks for distance and accuracy, and the Charcuterie Board Workshop includes tips on pairing wine with food and making your own top-notch meat-and-cheese boards. Take a look at the schedule to see which events interest you most, then plan accordingly.

Live music on four stages provides a soundtrack to your visit. Country star and songwriter David Lee Murphy and pop vocalists Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips fame will headline.

This year’s festival introduces a partnership with Grapevine’s newest sister city: Barossa, Australia. Though situated thousands of miles apart, Grapevine and the Barossa Valley share a similar history and heritage, both settlements and agricultural mainstays back in the 1800s. To celebrate the union, the event will feature guest wineries from Barossa, and the Barossa Wine Walkabout will guide attendees through flights of wine from the Barossa region.

There’s a lot happening at GrapeFest, but attending the festival also means taking a trip to Grapevine. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the road.