This East Texas Resort Is Like Vacationing in ‘The Truman Show’

Driving through the rural forests of East Texas, High Hill Farm appears—practically out of nowhere—like a mirage amidst the pines. About two hours east of Dallas, “farm” is a bit of a misnomer in that you won’t find livestock or crops here, but rather pastel-hued bungalows, a shimmering pool, a winery, and a seasonally savvy restaurant doling out Texas-size pork chops.

It’s all part of the magic for owners Jason and Sharon Romano, who are steadily evolving their peaceful parcel of forested land into a luxe retreat for city-dwellers, while borrowing inspiration from postcard-perfect planned communities like Seaside, Florida (aka the twee town where The Truman Show was filmed). Consummate travelers, the Romanos were first drawn to the underrated region by horses. Specifically, their daughter rides horses, and they discovered the area when she was competing in East Texas. Living in Dallas, they were enamored by the natural beauty and serenity of it all, especially being so close to home. “Conceptually, the spawn of it came from us living in Dallas, wanting to go and travel and do things with friends and family,” Jason Romano explains, citing places like California wine country and the Florida coast as frequent fixtures and key inspiration. “Dallas is an amazing city, but you’ve got to really drive somewhere to experience that lifestyle we enjoy with friends, so we thought, ‘Let’s recreate this beach experience in a property that could do all the things we love, in under two hours from Dallas-Fort Worth.’” The Romanos bought 75 acres of land in Arp, Texas, in 2012, establishing it as a boutique resort in 2015 with three bungalow-style guest rooms. Steadily, it’s grown in subsequent years to encompass 175 acres of rolling land, and a master plan for a Mediterranean-style property with ornate homes, beaches, a lake, restaurants, activities, and entertainment. Garnering inspiration from planned communities like Seaside, Romano says it’s all about channeling a lifestyle.

“Kick your shoes off and be part of this relaxed, but elegant, higher-end atmosphere where you can enjoy great food and cocktails and architecture and a beautiful environment,” says Romano. Oh, it sounds so effortless. Curating such a pastoral lifestyle takes meticulous planning, though. “I spend countless hours and time paying attention to every detail, and how the houses and commercial pieces weave within the environment,” he adds, highlighting everything from optimal airflow in homes to how the light hits at sunrise. “At the end of the day, the goal is to create this perfect utopia of architecture and environment combined.” The Seaside comparisons are apt, considering the Romanos’ longtime affinity for the region. “The Florida coast is near and dear to us,” the owner adds. “We spent 40 years on those beaches.” Coupled with a Mediterranean architectural aesthetic, the couple envisioned a singular utopia that marries their love for travel with an affinity for style. They tapped interior designer Yvette Leihgeber to create the through line—an ethos Romano describes as “organic simplicity,” with lots of white and airy, open spaces, “but not sterile.” Currently, the main property encompasses six deluxe bungalows with private courtyards, plus a bungalow suite and the Gatsby Grand Bungalow with four bedrooms and two baths. There are also two homes available to rent, including the 5,000-square-foot Serenity Now Home with four king suites, four and a half baths, a hammock-lined pool, and private access to a man-made beach. The Barn is available to rent for events and ceremonies, and can also sleep up to 10 with on-site accommodations, while additional amenities include a spa and Côte Restaurant, offering a meaty Texan spread of steaks, chops, and giant, ricotta-filled raviolo. Be sure to sample some of the wines from the on-site winery, viewable from the restaurant’s patio.

Regardless of where or how you stay, a big part of the draw at High Hill, and something that goes back to the Romanos’ initial allure, is the opportunity for city-dwellers to experience a natural setting close to home. This includes acres of peaceful pine forest, lined with walking trails and sunset vistas, and starlit night skies, which are sure to come in handy during the forthcoming eclipse. Situated in the path of totality, High Hill Farm is capitalizing on its setting with an Eclipse Overnight Package that includes a one-night stay on April 7 for two guests in a bungalow, with live music at Côte from 6 to 9 pm, complimentary eclipse cocktails (one per guest), and on the next day, continental breakfast for two, garden lunch, and eclipse glasses. The bucolic accommodations are ever-expanding. The Romanos’ master plan includes coming-soon additions such as a swimming beach, a golf driving range, a tapas restaurant and beach bar, pickleball courts, and a church. You might never want to leave the pristinely planned retreat that feels like a scene out of a movie—but don’t worry, it’s not a Hollywood set populated by paid actors.

Matt Kirourac is a Thrillist contributor.