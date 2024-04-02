Escape the Eclipse Crowds in Texas for these Parties in Little Rock, Arkansas
The total eclipse will thrust Little Rock into darkness for a magical two minutes and 20 seconds on April 8.
You’ve purchased your certified-safe eclipse glasses, requested the day off from work, and listened to Bonnie Tyler on loop for weeks to get in the mood for the celestial events of Monday, April 8, 2024. But with a million-plus visitors expected to descend upon Texas, you may be seeking somewhere else to experience totality. Less than five hours away, Little Rock, Arkansas offers a gorgeous backdrop of rivers, bridges, rolling hills, and mountains, right in the path of totality.
The eclipse in Little Rock and North Little Rock starts at 12:33 pm and ends at 3:11 pm. But the total eclipse will thrust the city into darkness for a magical two minutes and 20 seconds between 1:51 pm and 1:54 pm. Fortunately, the capital city offers out-of-this-world events all weekend leading up to the main spectacle on Monday.
Little Rock’s eclipse festivities span the region and include everything from outdoor adventure and music to food and family-friendly fun. The SoMa District kicks things off with a glow run and first Friday series as part of the SoMa in the Dark: Path of Totality Eclipse Festival. Grab a riverside seat for a free three-day concert series at First Security Amphitheater. Or head to the Robinson Center for a stellar performance of Gustav Holst’s The Planets performed by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.
Party like an animal (and with them too) at the Defeat the Beast Black Rodeo or the Barkus on Main: Bark Side of the Moon, a Mardi Gras-themed pet parade complete with zydeco music, a crawfish boil, and stunt-performing dogs. Or go totally wild at the Little Rock Zoo for the Party on the Path Picnic, which includes meet-and-greets with ambassador animals.
The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will host a storytelling event, Native Americans and the Eclipse, and a special Creative Saturdays: Eclipse Edition where kids can decorate and personalize their eclipse glasses. The museum will also screen two eclipse-appropriate movies, Fantasia and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Museum of Discovery will also host three days of special programming with animal encounters and experiences with other natural phenomena, including earthquakes and tornados.
Additional eclipse-viewing events will happen at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, aboard a barge and boat at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, and at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.
For events in the great outdoors, events will take place at Pinnacle Mountain and 24 other state parks, Rebsamen Golf Course, Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center, the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, Krause House Farms, and First Tee of Central Arkansas. For one of the most unique viewing options, book a kayak from Rock Town River Outfitters and catch the eclipse from the gentle Little Maumelle River.
Enjoy baseball-themed activities and concessions at Total Eclipse of the Park at Dickey-Stephens, food and happy hour specials at Sterling Market, and wine galore and live music at Rusty Tractor Vineyards. UA Little Rock Jack Stephens Center and Park Plaza Mall also have big plans for spectators.
Drive time
4 hours 44 minutes from Dallas
More things to do in Little Rock during the eclipse
Reconsider any preconceived notions about guided tours and book a walk through Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site to learn about the harrowing story of the Little Rock Nine, a group of heroic kids who dared to be the first Black students at an all-white school during the onset of desegregation. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center enhances the experience with a newly renovated permanent gallery and interactive exhibits that preserve, interpret, and celebrate African American history and culture in Arkansas.
For a lighthearted museum experience, the ESSE Purse Museum tells a visual story of how women in the 20th century evolved as evidenced by the handbags they carried and what’s was inside.
Clear your mind with a hearty dose of fresh, pine-scented air at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, with more than 15 miles of trails (including seven for mountain biking) across 2,356 acres. Don't miss Petit Jean State Park, which epitomizes Arkansas’ motto, “Natural State.” The waterfalls, trees, and rock formations will take your breath away.
Where to eat in Little Rock during the eclipse
Start the morning with coffee from Fidel and Co. near Hanger Hill. All your burning questions about Ark-Mex food will be answered (including cheese dip, the state's version of queso) at Taco & Tamale Co. in the Heights. Sims Bar-B-Que has been serving up ribs and traditional 'cue since 1937 and now operates two locations. Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling Co. keeps things simple and delicious with a small, focused menu of Chinese dumplings and noodle dishes in downtown Little Rock. Nearby Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill serves up a tasty lunch, plus 32 beers and 20 wines on tap.
Come dinner time, experience creative dishes and presentations at Brave New Restaurant in Cedar Hill Terrace. Eco-conscious Trio’s serves creative New American fare in Andover Square with delightfully affordable craft cocktails. Local Lime in the Villages of Wellington offers a variety of tacos and one of the best salsas ever spiked with roasted zucchini and green chile. El Sur Street Food Co. in SoMa hits the spot for a mix of Honduran and Latin American favorites. Cache in River Market presents fine dining in an elegant atmosphere that still manages a casual, welcoming vibe. Make sure to save room for ice cream (especially the vegan coconut-based PB Crunch kind) from Loblolly Creamery in SoMa, then pop across the street for wine (and maybe more snacks) at Bread Cheese Wine. Knock back some brewskis at Flyway Brewing in North Little Rock, Lost Forty Brewing downtown, and Stone’s Throw Brewing in MacArthur Park. For something stiffer, head to Rock Town Distillery for vodka, gin, moonshine, and their signature Bourbon Cream.
Where to stay in Little Rock during the eclipse
Located in North Little Rock, The Baker was built as a grand private home in 1886, but today guests can make themselves at home in one of its five gorgeously appointed rooms or the picturesque on-site cottage. The inn boasts everything you love about full-service hotels combined with the privacy of an Airbnb thanks to self-check-in and unique codes to access each of the home’s rooms and suites.
In West Little Rock, the Burgundy Hotel (part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton) offers well-appointed rooms and Table 28, a restaurant that many locals mention as a hidden gem for incredible dining.