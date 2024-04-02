Escape the Eclipse Crowds in Texas for these Parties in Little Rock, Arkansas

You’ve purchased your certified-safe eclipse glasses, requested the day off from work, and listened to Bonnie Tyler on loop for weeks to get in the mood for the celestial events of Monday, April 8, 2024. But with a million-plus visitors expected to descend upon Texas, you may be seeking somewhere else to experience totality. Less than five hours away, Little Rock, Arkansas offers a gorgeous backdrop of rivers, bridges, rolling hills, and mountains, right in the path of totality.

The eclipse in Little Rock and North Little Rock starts at 12:33 pm and ends at 3:11 pm. But the total eclipse will thrust the city into darkness for a magical two minutes and 20 seconds between 1:51 pm and 1:54 pm. Fortunately, the capital city offers out-of-this-world events all weekend leading up to the main spectacle on Monday.

Little Rock’s eclipse festivities span the region and include everything from outdoor adventure and music to food and family-friendly fun. The SoMa District kicks things off with a glow run and first Friday series as part of the SoMa in the Dark: Path of Totality Eclipse Festival. Grab a riverside seat for a free three-day concert series at First Security Amphitheater. Or head to the Robinson Center for a stellar performance of Gustav Holst’s The Planets performed by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Party like an animal (and with them too) at the Defeat the Beast Black Rodeo or the Barkus on Main: Bark Side of the Moon, a Mardi Gras-themed pet parade complete with zydeco music, a crawfish boil, and stunt-performing dogs. Or go totally wild at the Little Rock Zoo for the Party on the Path Picnic, which includes meet-and-greets with ambassador animals.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will host a storytelling event, Native Americans and the Eclipse, and a special Creative Saturdays: Eclipse Edition where kids can decorate and personalize their eclipse glasses. The museum will also screen two eclipse-appropriate movies, Fantasia and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Museum of Discovery will also host three days of special programming with animal encounters and experiences with other natural phenomena, including earthquakes and tornados.

Additional eclipse-viewing events will happen at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, aboard a barge and boat at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, and at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

For events in the great outdoors, events will take place at Pinnacle Mountain and 24 other state parks, Rebsamen Golf Course, Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center, the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, Krause House Farms, and First Tee of Central Arkansas. For one of the most unique viewing options, book a kayak from Rock Town River Outfitters and catch the eclipse from the gentle Little Maumelle River.

Enjoy baseball-themed activities and concessions at Total Eclipse of the Park at Dickey-Stephens, food and happy hour specials at Sterling Market, and wine galore and live music at Rusty Tractor Vineyards. UA Little Rock Jack Stephens Center and Park Plaza Mall also have big plans for spectators.