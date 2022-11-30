The Closest Snow Ski Resorts to Texas Worth Visiting This Winter

Texas has nearly every possible landscape, from mountains and forests to oceans and deserts, but the one thing our sprawling, 269,000-square-mile state doesn’t have? Skiing and snowboarding. Luckily, it’s easy to get to resorts in the Rocky Mountains from every major city in the Lone Star State. Whether you’re looking to ski, snowboard, or participate in any number of other winter sports (including our favorite, après ski time and town exploration), you’re only a few hours away from snow angels and icy toes. Glove up and head to one of these nearby ski destinations.

Ski Apache Ruidoso, New Mexico

Located just over 100 miles from the Texas border, the quaint resort town of Ruidoso is a great home base for winter adventurers, with accommodations including Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino, as well as numerous private cabins for rent. And a few miles away 12,000 feet up Sierra Blanca, Ski Apache is the closest ski resort to Texas from nearly anywhere in the state. It’s got 11 ski lifts granting skiers access to 55 runs on more than 750 acres of skiable terrain. Ski Apache may be smaller than most, but it’s also one of the most affordable options, too. Check out the live webcam for up-to-the-second conditions. How to get there: Fly directly to El Paso (ELP) from Dallas (DAL, DFW), Houston (HOU, IAH), Austin (AUS), or San Antonio (SAT). It’s a three-hour drive to the resort from the airport. How to book: Full-day lift tickets can be purchased online and half-day tickets must be purchased in-person after 1 pm. Adult lift tickets range $54 - $93 for a half day-$90 - $135 for a full day.

Aspen Snowmass | Aspen Snowmass

Aspen Snowmass Aspen, Colorado

With a collection of four mountain ski resorts, including Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass (the largest), you’ll find anything you desire in one destination. If you’re looking for low-key, easier to ski options (Buttermilk has you covered) or you prefer something a little wilder like Aspen Highlands, it’s easy to pick one resort or bounce around between the full quartet—all with a single lift ticket. Best of all, ski season here runs until mid-April, so you can enjoy bluebird days during less-crowded months. Sneak a peek at lots of peaks via their multiple webcams. How to get there: Fly directly to Rifle Garfield County Airport (RIL) from Dallas (DAL) on JSX to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) from Dallas (DFW) on American. It’s a 90-minute drive to the resort from RIL and a 13-minute drive from ASE. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online. Partial-day (noon start) adult lift tickets range from $117 - $152, full-day tickets cost $159 - $224, and multi-day passes range from $318 (two-day) to $1183 (seven-day) with a variety of discounted options in between.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Taos Ski Valley | Taos Ski Valley

Taos Ski Valley Taos, New Mexico

Meanwhile, back in the Land of Enchantment, another easy fly-in option can be found 133 miles outside of Albuquerque (a convenient nonstop option), but Taos Air (operating via JSX) has the most convenient access with direct flights from both Austin and Dallas. Taos is a magical historical town with numerous lodging options to suit any want or need, as well as multiple world-class restaurants to keep you well-fueled. Taos Ski Valley operates 14 lifts and a whopping 110 runs, including more than three dozen challenging Double Black Diamonds, making it a haven for expert skiers and snowboarders. Of course, you’ll find even more options for beginners and intermediate-level athletes, too. Catch a live look at the mountains right now and get to booking. How to get there: Fly directly to Taos Regional Airport (TSM) on JSX from Austin (AUS) or Dallas (DAL), or to Albuquerque (ABQ) or Santa Fe (SAF). It’s a 28-minute drive to the resort from TSM, a three-hour drive from ABQ, and a two-hour drive from SAF. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online and on-site. Adult lift tickets start at only $95 if purchased more than 72 hours in advance. Otherwise, tickets range from $155 per day if purchased within 72 hours to $175 for holidays. Walk-up tickets are $195 per day.

Deer Valley Resort Deer Valley, Utah

Fly into Salt Lake City and you’ll have access to 11 nearby resorts, but Deer Valley Resort is one of our all-time faves—mainly because it limits the number of skiers on the mountain each day so you have the ultimate experience without crazy crowds. A total of 21 lifts take you to 103 groomed trails and seven bowls, with a variety of terrains suitable for everyone from the newest newbies to the most die-hard experts. Lodging in Deer Valley skews ultra-luxury, so it’s a wonderful place to visit for loads of pampering, including our go-to, Montage Deer Valley and its glorious (hint, hint), 35,000-square-foot spa. Purchase your lift tickets in advance, then track the weather and view live cams as anticipation builds for your visit. How to get there: Fly directly to Salt Lake City (SLC) from Dallas (DAL, DFW), Houston (HOU, IAH), Austin (AUS), or San Antonio (SAT). It’s an hour's drive to the resort from the airport. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online (book at least seven days in advance to save up to 25%). Adult lift tickets range from $189 - $259 for a single day, and $915 - $1145 for a five-day pass.

Copper Mountain Frisco, Colorado

Fly into nearly any major Colorado airport for access to Copper Mountain, celebrating a different element on the periodic table with its golden anniversary this year. Set a goal for the 12,441-foot summit—or any of the more than 140 trails in between—and enjoy an incredible 2,507 skiable acres. The longest trail down is a most-bang-for-your-buck 5K in length, but you can really test your skill and endurance on 25 kilometers of cross-country skiing through the White River National Forest. Lodging can be found for as low as $100 per night in local rental properties, or book a stay in Copper Mountain’s first hotel, Element 29. Once you’ve decided where to stay, log into the webcams to get an idea of the snowy fun in store. How to get there: Fly directly to Denver (DEN) from Dallas (DAL, DFW), Houston (HOU, IAH), Austin (AUS), or San Antonio (SAT). It’s a two-hour drive to the resort from the airport. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online at least one day in advance for a discount over in-person purchases. Adult lift tickets are $99 - $170 for a single day and $759 - $1065 for any seven days over a 10-day duration.

Ski Santa Fe Santa Fe, New Mexico

Albuquerque’s artistic sister to the north, Santa Fe, has the smallest ski resort on our list with 660 acres and 86 runs accessible by seven lifts. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in heart. Its friendly staff is one of the things Ski Santa Fe prides itself on most, so it’s an ideal spot for intimidated beginners to get their feet wet (but hopefully not frostbitten). Three webcams showcase the action. How to get there: Fly directly to Albuquerque (ABQ) or Santa Fe (SAF) from Dallas (DAL, DFW), Houston (HOU, IAH), Austin (AUS), or San Antonio (SAT). It’s a 90-minute drive to the resort from ABQ, and a 45-minute drive from SAF. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online. Adult lift tickets start at $44 for beginners and range from $92 - $99 for full-day tickets and $72 - $79 for morning or afternoon half-day tickets.

Steamboat Ski Resort Steamboat Springs, Colorado

For 60 years, Steamboat Ski Resort has been welcoming locals and visitors from all over the globe to its 170 trails spread out over 2,965 acres. One of Steamboat’s unique attributes is that it actually comprises an entire mountain range with Mount Werner, Sunshine Peak, Storm Peak, Thunderhead Peak, Pioneer Ridge, and Christie Peak all in its borders. Spend some time watching the webcams and start making a bucket list of trails for your visit, whether you’re planning to ski, snowboard, or alternate between the two over the course of your stay. Condos, townhomes, cabins, and hotels can be snagged at a wide range of price points for any budget. (Pro tip: always look for one with an outdoor hot tub for the true Steamboat experience.) How to get there: Fly directly to Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) on Southwest from Dallas (DAL), American from Dallas (DFW), or United from Houston (IAH). It’s a 45-minute drive to the resort from the airport. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online at least seven days in advance for discounted pricing. Arrive in person after 12:15 pm for $99 tickets until 4 pm. Advance adult tickets range from $135 - $256 for single day visits or $945 - $1792 for seven-day passes.

Winter Park Resort Winter Park, Colorado

The closest major mountain destination to Denver, Winter Park is where to go if you want to get on the slopes as fast as possible. The cold-weather paradise is set on 756,000 acres of public land (stop and ponder those numbers for a minute), 3,000 of which are set aside for skiing on 166 trails. Tubing, snowshoeing, SNO-GO ski biking, sunset guided tours (skiing and snowshoeing), and moonlit adventures add to the allure. Head over to the live mountain cams for a glimpse at what’s happening right now (unless you’re reading this at night). How to get there: Fly directly to Denver (DEN) from Dallas (DAL, DFW), Houston (HOU, IAH), Austin (AUS), or San Antonio (SAT). It’s a two-hour drive to the resort from the airport. How to book: Lift tickets can be purchased online at least seven days in advance for discounted pricing. Adult lift tickets range from $112 - $224 for one-day tickets and $590 - $1172 for five-day tickets.