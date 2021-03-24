Travel 8 Suburbs Near Dallas You Should Absolutely Visit You could use a little space.

Dallas offers residents and visitors plenty of fast-paced excitement, cultural diversity, an incredible arts scene, world-class restaurants, and a never-ending supply of fun things to do—especially now that things are getting a little bit back to normal. However, to never leave the city limits would deprive one of everything the many surrounding suburbs contribute to the overall North Texas experience. To put things in perspective, Dallas has a population of around 1.3 million people while the entire metroplex clocks in at more than 7.5 million. That’s a lot of suburban influence. So we’ve rounded up eight of the coolest suburbs in the region with much to offer if you know where to look. Who’s ready for a mini road trip?

Arlington 20.7 miles from Downtown Dallas

Nicknamed the Entertainment Capital of North Texas—and for good reason—Arlington offers visitors practically limitless options for excitement. Six Flags Over Texas and across-the-freeway neighbor Hurricane Harbor provide the thrills, while Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium showcase hometown teams Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys on their home turf, or you can tour either complex when matchups take place out of town. Or head over to Texas Live!, which brings in live music acts, as well as year-round consumption of tasty eats and thirst-quenching drinks at more than a dozen restaurants and bars in the same complex.

Courtesy of LSA BURGER

Denton 39.6 miles from Downtown Dallas

Once a rather sleepy little college town, Denton has grown up to become a legit destination for North Texas locals and out-of-towners alike, thanks in big part to its incredible live music scene. With one of the top music schools in the nation at the University of North Texas, there’s a constant influx of new talent to add to the iconic acts that have been performing for decades. One of the hippest spots to groove to some tunes is Dan’s Silverleaf, but you’ll find live music all over the city from intimate venues like Andy’s Bar or over a burger and killer chicken tenders at LSA Burger, both on the historic downtown courthouse square. And while you’re there, you must visit Paschall Bar (part of Andy’s), one of the greatest speakeasy-style venues in the entire region.

Grapevine 27.3 miles from Downtown Dallas

Even someone from another country could probably guess the main attraction of this city to the northwest of Dallas. If you’re playing along and guessed wine then you’re in luck. Texas ranks No. 5 in the nation for wine production and a small slice of that can be found right here with seven different wineries along Grapevine’s Urban Wine Trail. A duo of craft breweries round out the offering of booze-laden beverages created here and you can enjoy them during special adults-only excursions on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad throughout the year, too. And while you’re in town, make sure to visit the 8,000-acre Lake Grapevine for a beautiful change of scenery.

Woodbine geologic formation on the shore of Lake Lewisville Texas | MaryAnne Campbell/Shutterstock

Highland Village 32 miles from Downtown Dallas

Lake Lewisville, the largest lake in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, rewards visitors with 29,000 acres and 233 miles of shoreline for all varieties of watersports and Highland Village rests directly upon its shores. Fishing, boating, kayaking, and waterskiing all take full advantage of the lake itself or venture onto land for hiking, biking, relaxing on the beach, or camping overnight without having to make a long-distance drive. The lakeside Pilot Knoll Park makes for a great home base during your stay.

Courtesy of Irving gondola

Irving 12.6 miles from Downtown Dallas

When a craving for Indian food strikes, you’ll discover dozens of options in Irving from all-vegan or vegetarian to meaty options galore from all regions of India. Spices of India is always a popular choice and a best bet when it comes to variety. One of the most unique experiences you can have this side of Venice can also be found in the Las Colinas section of Irving where Gondola Adventures takes you out on the canals for quick tours, as well as romantic sunset dinner cruises or early morning breakfast and brunch outings.

Courtesy of Visit Plano

Plano 19.1 miles from Downtown Dallas

When summer rolls around and you need some serious cooling off, check out the immediately recognizable Texas Pool, a 168,000-gallon oasis shaped like the Lone Star State. You’ll find it on the National Register of Historic Places and memberships for the season can be purchased or you can opt for a $10 day pass if you’re only rolling through town. Either way, you’ll be able to brag (and cause a bit of confusion) on social media when you boast that you just swam across Texas. Squeeze in a visit to Oak Point Park, too, where you can kayak, hike, or head high into the tree line for adventure courses and zip lining.

Good Fortune Supermarket | Courtesy of DFW Chinatown

Richardson 13.5 miles from Downtown Dallas

Unlike Houston, which has an actual Chinatown that spans nearly 3 square miles, Dallas has smaller pockets of fantastic Asian restaurants and retailers in numerous suburbs. One of our favorites, however, can be found in Richardson. Funny enough, they’ve named one particular shopping center DFW China Town, so it sounds like we have a full district when it’s really only a collection of businesses, almost entirely restaurants. That doesn’t diminish what you can find here, however. Some of the best Asian fare we’ve ever eaten locally can be found in popular spots including Jeng Chi (Taiwanese, Chinese), Maru Ramen (Japanese), Pho Que Huong (Vietnamese), Royal Sichuan (Chinese Sichuan), and Tofu Factory (Korean). You can also find a variety of culinary treasures at Good Fortune Supermarket, which might be smaller than some of the Asian grocery megastores in North Texas, but you’ll benefit from an easier-to-navigate experience.