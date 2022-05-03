9 Reasons to Drive to Denton, Texas

Andy's Bar

Immerse yourself in sound Music fills the air in Denton thanks to a larger-than-average population of musicians. You’ll find live music venues lining several blocks near the courthouse square as well as surrounding the University of North Texas’ campus. Among the must-visits are Andy’s Bar in a circa-1877 building; Dan’s Silverleaf for local, national, and international acts; Harvest House for its outdoor stage in the beer garden; and Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, where you’re just as likely to attend a proper live show as you are to overhear musicians practicing in the onsite rehearsal studios.

Drink your fill without breaking the budget Even though it’s less than an hour from Dallas, Denton is a nostalgic reminder that expertly crafted cocktails don’t have to cost $18. Case in point? Paschall Bar, a speakeasy up a long staircase above Andy’s Bar that offers some of the most thoughtfully prepared concoctions in Texas, most of which ring up at a cool $10. Nearby, Miss Angeline’s occupies an old house (and the patio behind it), serving up a variety of perfectly balanced tipples on tap for a craft experience without the wait. Across from UNT, Flying Squirrel peddles $4 cocktails and wine to-go alongside all-day brunch and a huge selection of vegan dishes. But the party really starts when an actual (human-sized) squirrel pops out from the back and begins dancing with patrons. For craft beer, make sure to visit Denton County Brewing Co. (ask if the secret room is available) to sample through the 22 house brews on tap. Afterwards, pop across the street to Bearded Monk, a craft beer specialist with growler fills and refrigerators bursting with cans and bottles sourced from around the world.

Stroll through the Chairy Orchard Take a walk through one of the most enjoyable and most bizarre attractions in Denton. The Chairy Orchard is filled with old, one-of-a-kind, and otherwise outrageous chairs, sitting on the ground and hanging from trees. Stop by for photos or during one of their special events like the Boho Vintage Tent Sale, a pop-up market that makes frequent appearances.

Unearth early Texas history You’ve heard enough about Courthouse-on-the-Square enough by now that you should really schedule an in-person visit. The Denton County Office of History and Culture operates the 1896 landmark building, which is filled with artifacts as well as the grave of the city’s namesake, John B. Denton. Make a second stop at Denton County Historical Park, where the Bayless-Selby House Museum and the Quakertown House Museum showcase another aspect of the town’s rich past.

Embark on a mural-inspired photo crawl Not only is Denton home to incredible musicians, but visual artists flock to this laidback community, too. Dozens of murals can be found throughout town for the perfect profile pic backdrop, and you can track them all down on this handy map. The Greetings From Denton mural is a great place to start, but the rest is up to you.

Spend the afternoon drinking with the Mario Bros. Sure, you’ll find Free Play locations in other parts of North Texas, but Free Play Denton is easily the coolest of them all. It even has a basement, which can be hard to come by in Texas. For one low price ($12 with all taxes and fees), you’ll have access to more than 120 arcade games from pinball and classic 1980s titles to the latest innovative gaming sensations. Pub grub, tons of beer on tap, and handcrafted cocktails make this a decidedly adult experience—especially after 9 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays when Free Play is 21-and-over only.

Peruse treasures new and old Supporting local businesses is a key part of modern-day travel, no matter how close to home you find yourself. Thankfully, Denton is equipped with some really fun spots to drop your hard-earned cash. A massive sugar rush awaits at Atomic Candy, More Fun Comics & Games deals in collectibles and other nerdy delights, and you can snatch up souvenir tees at Norman Roscoe, a full-service screen printing shop. Elsewhere, get your hands on any number of literary- and music-based gems at Recycled Books, Records & CDs, a massive outpost spread out over three floors inside the historic Wright Opera House