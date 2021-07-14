Dallas 8 Reasons to Drive to Little Rock, Arkanasas Top shelf breweries, soaring hikes, and the Comeback Kid’s presidential library.

It only takes 11 seconds of Willie Nelson’s iconic “On the Road Again” before the impulse strikes to jump in the driver’s seat, fill the cup holder with a Texas-sized caffeinated beverage, and ask Siri for turn-by-turn directions to somewhere far out yonder. But with so much to explore in our very own Lone Star State, however, we all too often forget that our closest neighbors are similarly teeming with plenty to satisfy our change-of-scenery yearnings. Located less than five hours away due northeast, Central Arkansas promises to exceed expectations with some of Mother Nature’s all-time greatest hits, culture galore, and a bounty of trek-worthy food and drink. Cross over that border and you’ll soon realize that the Natural State is home to far more than the birthplace of mankind’s most mammoth retail chain. And you’ll also be glad you came on wheels because there’s so much to explore throughout the region. Make your home base in Little Rock or North Little Rock (they’re two different cities separated by the Arkansas River), then map out your wish list with excursions both near and far. To get your engines started, here are eight things guaranteed to make your journey to Central Arkansas the best damn road trip of the summer.

Stay in a 19th-century Victorian mansion First things first: You need a place to stay (unless , of course, you’re traveling by RV ). One of the best accommodations to rest your weary head seamlessly combines history with luxe amenities for a one-of-a-kind experience. Located in North Little Rock, The Baker was built as a grand private home in 1886, but today guests can make themselves at home in one of its five gorgeously appointed rooms or in the picturesque on-site cottage. The inn boasts everything you love about full-service hotels combined with the privacy of an Airbnb thanks to self check-in and individual codes to access each of the home’s rooms and suites. All guest quarters feature a complimentary in-room beverage fridge (stocked with local beers !), snacks, a coffee maker, a smart TV tune to Netflix, and sumptuous linens throughout. And depending on the suite, you might enjoy a fireplace, claw-foot tub, and more square footage in the bathroom than some studio apartments overall. The desire to stay inside and hibernate may be strong, but remember, there’s too much to see and do outside the front door.

Witness history at a national Civil Rights site One of the major joys of travel is getting to experience the world as others do, however briefly that may be. And if you can go home with a greater understanding of another person’s unique life experience, even better. If you’re someone for whom the concept of guided tours brings on the big-time yawns, reconsider all your preconceived notions and book a tour of the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site . The tour starts at the visitor center and takes you across the street to sites essential to the harrowing story of the Little Rock Nine, a group of heroic kids who dared to be the first Black students at an all-white school during the onset of desegregation. The tour culminates inside the still-operational school where a park ranger offers insight into the heartbreaking reality and cruel treatment the students endured in their far-from-equal education. You'll Leave with a more empathetic understanding of the trauma surrounding America’s mid-century racism and how politics can skew the facts, while still finding inspiration to make a real difference in the world. It’s a heavy experience, but so, so very worthwhile.

Hike the trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Park Clear your mind with a hearty dose of fragrant, fresh, pine-scented air at Pinnacle Mountain State Park , laced with more than 15 miles of trails (including seven for mountain biking) across its 2,356 acres. Hoof your way to the top of the mountain for views of the rivers and the lush landscape below, while experiencing plenty of flora and fauna along the way. Bring plenty of water, pack a picnic if you’ve got the time, and make sure to stay for sunset—but not too long after, because the park gates close an hour after the sun says nighty-night.

Sip your way through breweries and distilleries Visiting a new city, state, or country provides the opportunity to taste the local boozy wares wherever you can (don’t worry, Shiner Bock and Lone Star will still be on tap when you get back home). Must-visits in Central Arkansas include Flyway Brewing in North Little Rock (make sure to try the refreshing Bluewing Berry Wheat and a bacon-salt pretzel with smokey hickory mustard); Little Rock’s Lost Forty Brewing , where the Love Honey Bock will rock your world; and whiskey wows at Rock Town Distillery , along with vodka, gin, and moonshine plus their signature sweet-and-satisfying Bourbon Cream .

Paddle down the Little Maumelle River (with a dog!) Book a kayaking adventure with Samuell Ellis, owner of Rock Town River Outfitters , and he’ll bring along everybody’s favorite non-Gilligan first mate, Grizz Lee Bear , a doggie guide who loves to swim, fetch paddle, and jump between vessels for a few belly rubs as you float down the tranquil waters of the Little Maumelle River. Or, if you’re in the mood for a self-guided exploration, you can always rent a kayak, fishing kayak, or stand up paddle board to experience the river at your own pace. With some of the lightest currents on any river, it’s an awesome place for first-time kayakers to build their paddling skills and confidence.

Get presidential at the William J. Clinton Library & Museum Reopened on July 1 after more than a year of pandemic-related shutdown, the William J. Clinton Library & Museum gives a glimpse into the high-stakes, powerful life of a world leader that will impress and educate, regardless of personal politics. Among the highlights on display are the presidential limousine, a recreation of the Oval Office, and a gallery of the interesting and unique gifts people from all walks of life sent to the Clinton family over the years. Additional exhibits delve into life inside the White House, behind the scenes of President Clinton’s two inaugurations, and the early years of Bill and Hillary.

Go chasing waterfalls at Petit Jean State Park Stationed about an hour’s drive from Little Rock, Arkansas’ first state park exudes national grandeur with its historic Mather Lodge featuring 24 rooms and several cabins for lodging if you want to make an overnight out of it. On site, you’ll find a swimming pool for lodge guests as well as a surprisingly good restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But the real draws, of course, await in the great outdoors with top attractions spanning several overlooks, including a bird’s-eye view of the majestic 95-foot Cedar Falls. The hiking trail to this roaring wonder is a little challenging at the beginning, but levels out to be quite an easy trek with lots of shade covering the last few hundred feet. The reward is a magnificent waterfall bursting through a curved rock formation, but tempting as it may be, swimming’s not allowed in the natural pool beneath the falls. (Photoshop can change all that for the ‘Gram, of course.)

