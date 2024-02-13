An Après-Ski Pop-Up Is Turning Oklahoma City Into the Alps

More things to do in Oklahoma City



A city in the midst of a cultural and culinary renaissance, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in Oklahoma City these days. While impossible to cram it all into an extended weekend, an abbreviated visit should include bucket-list stops like the powerful Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum (which is more uplifting than you might assume), the mural-lined Plaza Walls in the artsy Plaza District, and Scissortail Park, a 70-acre stretch of greenery and whimsical landscaping between downtown OKC and the Oklahoma River.

The local shopping scene is rife with treasures, from vintage wares to loud-and-proud queer accessories. In Automobile Alley, Common Dear is a “feminist and self-empowerment gift shop” owned by wives Jessi and Kelli Newsome, where Taylor Swift swag comes in all manner of merch, and pro-choice mugs share shelf space with banana hair clips, banned books, and rainbow pillows. In the Paseo Arts District, Curated Vintage Vault is a newer addition stocked with affordable cowboy boots, belts, and all the cozy après attire you could imagine. In the rapidly developing Wheeler District, Thrown Design & Wine combines esoteric wines and spirits, both alcoholic and non, with eccentric housewares and enviable accessories. For books, you can’t beat indie darlings like Commonplace Books or Full Circle Bookstore, the latter is a literary labyrinthe of local authors, mystery tomes, and an adorable cafe slinging sandwiches and soups.

For something a bit more hands-on, explore Factory Obscura, an immersive art experience with all sorts of hidden doors, slides, luminous rooms, and installations from local artists. Then, explore a whole ‘nother era in Stockyards City, the Wild West-style neighborhood that not only contains the largest cattle market in the world, but also old-timey cowboy hat shops, saddleries, and Rodeo Cinema, a non-profit arthouse theater that opened a century ago as a silent movie house.



Where to eat in Oklahoma City



When you’re not eating fondue and cookies, OKC’s food scene is teeming with restaurants that punch at a much higher weight than most people give them credit for. In the morning, start with coffee and pastries at Elemental Coffee, the city’s first dedicated coffee roaster, or brave the inevitable—yet worthwhile—line for breakfast sandwiches and croissants at The Harvey Bakery & Kitchen.

For lunch, Bun Box is a funky new Vietnamese spot specializing in vermicelli noodle bowls and herb-packed spring rolls at a takeout-only space. Empire Slice House, meanwhile, has been serving killer pies and slices for a decade in the Plaza District, and 30th Street Market is a lofty catchall with everything from freshly baked loaves of bread to tortilla soup, PB&J smoothies, focaccia sandwiches, and cream cheese snickerdoodles.

Later, snag smash burgers and cocktails at Bar Arbolada, enjoy modern Southwestern fare at chic FRIDA Southwest, or enjoy dinner with a view—from the 49th floor of the Devon Tower—at Vast. On the higher end, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the state. Or you could always pound out a quick tasting menu at lauded fine dining destinations like Nonesuch or Grey Sweater.



Where to stay in Oklahoma City



Boutique hotels don’t come any cuter than Bradford House, a meticulously designed abode situated on a largely residential thoroughfare on the NW side. With just 36 rooms, the inn feels innately intimate and cozy, decked out with vibrant color patterns both in the historic main building, and the adjoining guesthouse.

The hot new spot in town is The National, a historic skyscraper that formerly served as a downtown bank before lying dormant for decades. In 2022, it was reborn as a luxe hotel and residential property, with big-city views, a soaring lobby bar lined with columns, and a basement bar in the former bank vault.

Somewhere between the two, The Ellison is another newish entry in the north side’s upscale Nichols Hills area. Complete with a rooftop pool and bar area, and views of downtown, the contemporary property sports sleek environs and a seasonally driven restaurant, Milo.