PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE

Summer is quickly approaching, which means trip planning is at the top of most of our to-do lists these days. However, depending on your group of friends, it may be difficult to pull everyone together, let alone find somewhere everyone (even the pickiest among your crew) will love. If you’re looking for a sun-soaked destination where everyone can relax and enjoy themselves, then Hilton Anatole, located in Dallas, Texas, has everything you’ll need. The 52-acre hotel is equipped with a variety of amenities and features that will give everyone in your group chat (pet owners included) something to talk about all the way to New Years. First, the surrounding area of the hotel is a perk in itself. Hilton Anatole is in downtown Dallas by the Design District. Plenty of shops await, but you and your group can also enjoy the attractions nearby: The Dallas World Aquarium, Dallas Zoo, and Medieval Times (perfect for adults and kids alike). Even the nearby Arts District — which has the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Winspear Opera House in close proximity to each other — is a great stop for tourists who love cultural enrichment when they’re away from home.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE

Your friends who indulge in the finer things in life will appreciate the decor within the hotel. An Asian garden with a 160-foot reflecting pool lives in one of the two expansive atriums. The second atrium is designed with natural stone outcroppings, plants and trees and, throughout the property there are over 1,000 opulent sculptures and artworks, including two sections of the Berlin Wall. The highlight of the open space, however, is a 100-foot sculpture suspended in the air. The piece, titled “Nebula,” was created with 10 miles of aircraft cable, 1,780 pulleys, and over 4,500 recycled bicycle reflectors. The complex sculpture is an entertaining optical illusion; its constant fluid motion creates the illusion that it's breathing and swimming through the air in place. It captivates the eye and greets guests when they enter the space. There are a few options to choose from for dinner plans — might we suggest letting the food connoisseur of your group decide where to book a table. SĒR Steak + Spirits, a steakhouse on the property, curates a dining experience featuring live music on the weekends and views of the Dallas skyline. The menu includes specialty whiskeys and over 300 wine options to choose from to go with your entrée. The faire is a decadent spread of seafood (seasonal king salmon, French blue prawns, diver scallops, and more), of course your choice of steak cuts including a 38-ounce tomahawk and six-ounce A5 Miyazaki wagyu (from native-breed Japanese kuroge washu cattle), along with a selection of mouth-watering sides and sauces (including bone marrow).

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE

There’s also the JadeWaters Grill and Bar near the pool area where you can enjoy food and drinks — like Garrison's Sweet Tea, a boozy twist on a juice pouch — poolside or in a shaded private luxury cabana. For sports aficionados, Media Bar and Grill is the dinner stop to catch a game (or a few) on one of its 27 TVs while digging into classic American cuisine with a beer or cocktail. Speaking of drinks poolside, the hotel’s centerpiece is the JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex, a water haven spanning three acres. Take a trip on an inflatable tube down the 630-foot lazy river and enjoy the sights of the passing waterfalls, sculptures (the property includes a seven-acre sculpture park), and impressive landscaping. There’s also two 180-foot water slides for more adventurous travelers, while those who prefer to relax can lay out poolside and soak in the sun at the Leisure Cove Pool. This is a separate 4,000-square-foot pool complete with a swim-up bar and 23 seats for in-pool sitting — major summer vibes. The JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex is also a prime spot for those enjoying a Dallas trip with a few kids in tow. The complex includes The Kids Splash and Play Zone, which is perfect for young kids. For children (and big kids, no judgment), there’s also the JadeArcade for a little competitive fun with air hockey or racing games. Parents can relax and vacation in peace knowing their kids won’t get bored during their stay.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE