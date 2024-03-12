The Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse in Texas
Festivals, rooftop bars, and other prime spots in Texas to watch the annual solar eclipse and experience totality.
Unless you’ve been living under a self-imposed media blackout or a literal rock, you probably know that a total solar eclipse is coming on April 8. The eclipse will cross through a swath of North America, putting Texas directly in its crosshairs as the moon blots out the sun like a supervillain.
According to NASA, the total eclipse will darken skies in San Antonio beginning shortly after noon, followed by Austin and Dallas, with each city reaching totality a little after 1:30 pm, respectively. Totality only lasts for four minutes and some change, so look up when the time comes (taking precautions to shield your eyes appropriately, of course) to witness this rare celestial event.
Viewing a solar eclipse at home or outside your office won’t diminish what’s happening in the sky. But it’s a scientific fact that eclipses are best experienced at music festivals, rooftop bars, hotel pools, and other locations where you can stargaze with a beer in hand. These are 26 [just calling this out in case anything is cut or added] of the best places and events in Texas to watch the 2024 solar eclipse.
Where to See the Solar Eclipse Near Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine
Already one of the trippiest venues in town, Meow Wolf The Real Unreal is hosting a “multidimensional” Solar Eclipse Watch Party to celebrate the solar eclipse. Expect a full day of space-related activities and crafts, tarot card readings, themed snacks, and beers from Dallas’s aptly-named Celestial Beerworks. To participate, grab a ticket for April 8 and reserve a time slot before noon.
Addison
Addison Circle Park is turning into Eclipse HQ with Total Eclipse of the Park, inviting stargazers to post up with their own blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers because eclipse-viewing is always better with a seat and beers. Food trucks will be on site to dish out lunch, and festivities will also include live music and yoga in the park. So, it’s better than your typical Monday.
Downtown
Spread out in the park armed with complimentary eclipse-viewing glasses and enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, and a lineup of food trucks. The nearby Perot Museum of Nature and Science will handle the programming, which will include a panel discussion with astronomers from the Carnegie Institution for Science, so you can learn as you gawk.
Grapevine
Hotel Vin is offering visitors a multi-pack of options to celebrate the eclipse. First up, the property teamed with Fort Worth’s Blackland Distilling to create a limited-edition Eclipse Bourbon, which will be available to taste on site throughout the weekend, along with eclipse-themed cocktails. There will also be a bourbon-pairing dinner, a wine tasting, and a sensory deprivation dinner wherein diners eat in the dark. Then on April 8, a Lunar Lunch will be hosted outside on the WineYard during the eclipse with a complimentary glass of champagne and eclipse-viewing glasses.
Uptown
Fearing’s Live Oak Patio is hosting this ticketed Celestial Soirée, providing a comfortable viewing spot along with live entertainment, light bites, and beverages. For anyone who wants to spend the night, the Ritz-Carlton is offering a Solar Eclipse Package that includes breakfast for two each day—your choice of in-room dining or breakfast at Fearing's—overnight valet parking, and two 50-minute facials meant to restore vitality to sun-damaged skin, minimize the signs of premature aging, and stimulate collagen. The best part: The package is valid for stays from April 3–10, so you can supplement those four-plus minutes of totality with a few luxe days at the hotel.
Las Colinas
Overnight guests and daytime visitors at the newly renovated hotel’s Outlaw Taproom and Bar Juniper are invited to Dance in the Dark. The event takes place on the lawn from 12:30–2:30 pm with live music, dancing, eclipse-inspired snacks and drinks, and viewing glasses. A certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, the area’s 78-plus protected wildlife species might respond to the sudden dusk-like darkness. So, keep your head on a swivel. A local expert will guide attendees through the experience.
Harwood District
The Harwood District hotel is inviting guests up to the 20th-floor rooftop pool to view the celestial event with eclipse glasses, telescopes, and themed drinks. There will also be a meditation and sound bath session courtesy of Breathe Meditation and Wellness, and the host will discuss the solar eclipse, the new moon, and their energetic influences.
Uptown
This choose-your-own-adventure party includes a special three-course lunch and wine pairings at the Stoneleigh pool and courtyard, plus a casual hang with beers. The Stoneleigh partnered with a handful of local breweries to create an eclipse-themed beer garden from noon to 4 pm, so you can do both lunch and the beer garden, or just the beer garden.
Design District
Head up to the ninth floor of Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center to find the Sky Blu Rooftop Bar. This open-air hangout already has some of the city’s best views, but on April 8 it’s hosting a midday party with themed drinks and snacks, including “stellar” charcuterie boxes and “planetary” desserts.
Arts District
Ellie’s sits directly on the Texas Sculpture Walk, and its outdoor terrace is a fine spot for sky-watching. So on April 8, the restaurant is hosting an al fresco lunch with a special menu of eclipse-themed dishes and drinks, plus a Skibell Fine Jewelry pop-up featuring custom designs and unique eclipse-inspired pieces.
Downtown
Hilton Anatole’s Solar Eclipse Package gives guests two sets of eclipse viewing glasses and an eclipsed dome of chocolate mousse with blueberry compote. When the time comes, the hotel’s resort-style pool complex, JadeWaters, will serve as a prime perch for eclipse-watching. Grab an eclipse-themed cocktail at the swim-up bar, then look up as you float down the lazy river.
Fort Worth
The Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History have teamed up for an educational day on April 8. Bring chairs or blankets to the Botanic Gardens, purchase some glasses, then set up on the north or south vistas for unobstructed views of the sky. Members of the museum’s research team will lead viewers through the event, and there will be games like solar eclipse bingo and other family-friendly activities.
Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Austin and Hill Country
Burnet
Thousands of revelers will gather at Reveille Peak Ranch April 5–9 for an experience covering music, art, space, and technology. Over the course of the four-day Texas Eclipse Festival, dozens of bands will take the stage, supplemented by visual artists, tech activations, movement and mindfulness breaks, and panels featuring astronomers and astronauts. It’s a holistic way to honor that life-giving star above us.
Downtown
Hilton Austin’s eighth-floor pool deck has panoramic views of Downtown, making it an ideal spot to see the eclipse on April 8. Equally important are the themed cocktails and mocktails available for purchase at the pool bar as part of Eclipse and Sips. Complimentary viewing glasses will be provided to ensure you can safely catch the moment.
Dripping Springs
The two-day Hill Country Solar Eclipse Fest at Lucky Arrow Retreat includes live music, local beer and wine tastings, eclipse glasses, and a guided viewing with an astronomer. Day tickets are available, or go the VIP route to score overnight lodging and add a welcome happy hour, pool access, and nighttime experiences like fireside s’mores, astronomy pros, and storytelling.
Hye
On April 8, one of Texas’s best wineries is hosting an eclipse-viewing party with live country music, breakfast and lunch provided by the nearby Albert Hotel, wine barrel tastings, and astronomer-led sessions to set the stage for the midday main event. Attendees also get blankets, glasses, and a swag bag stocked with two bottles of the winery’s special Eclipse label.
Cedar Creek
Settle in at this gorgeous Hill Country resort on April 8 for family-friendly activities and adult beverages. There will be games and crafts for the kids, like galactic golf and marshmallow constellations, as well as food and eclipse-themed cocktails courtesy of the property’s newly opened Maude’s Bar and Terrace.
Fredericksburg
This luxury RV park has an onsite winery, brewery, distillery, and restaurant. And on April 7–8, it will also be home to Eclipse Fest, featuring bands like The Goo Goo Dolls, Fastball, Switchfoot, and Cory Morrow. Tickets include full access to the resort, and attendees who want to spend the night can reserve an RV spot or tent site.
Hye
Head to this Hill Country winery with chairs and blankets, and hunker down for a full day of live music and activities. Ron Yates wines will be available for purchase, naturally, and there will be plenty of food—depending on your ticket, sustenance may include breakfast tacos, a breakfast buffet, paella, and a pig roast. When you’re not enthralled by what’s happening in the sky above, pass the time by playing horseshoes, bocce ball, and corn hole.
Kerrville
The Jellystone Park campground and water park is hosting an eclipse viewing party at the pool with a DJ, an astronomer, and complimentary eclipse glasses. Activities get competitive, with contests ranging from cannonballs and inflatable bull-riding to watermelon-eating, and the pool bar will be serving special drinks. Once the sun turns off, the glowsticks, glowing beach balls, and torches come out.
Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in San Antonio
North Riverwalk
Thompson San Antonio’s on-site restaurant, The Moon's Daughters, is inspired by the Greek goddess of the moon. So it’s only fitting that it’s hosting a Solar Brunch on April 8. Reserve a table at the indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge 20 stories up, put on your eclipse-ready glasses, and load up on themed dishes and drinks.
Riverwalk
Book a stay at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk during the eclipse, and you’ll be treated to a luxury room, two complimentary eclipse-themed cocktails at Dorrego’s restaurant—the rum-spiked Black Sun and the tequila-spiked Luna, breakfast for two, and solar eclipses glasses to protect your eyes while you watch along the Riverwalk.
Alamo Plaza
Get a dose of Texas history on the same day you witness a total solar eclipse. Head for the Alamo Plaza, don a set of commemorative solar eclipse glasses that feature the building's iconic parapet roofline, and remember the Alamo.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Hit a few rollercoasters in the morning, then—when the sky darkens—adjourn to designated areas for prime eclipse viewing, plus eclipse glasses and a souvenir t-shirt, followed by fireworks and a drone show.
Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Waco
Baylor University
Located on the banks of the Brazos River, Waco’s Eclipse Over Texas combines unobstructed views of the sky with guided viewing alongside expert astronomers. Attendees can also expect scientist-led discussions and interactive installations from NASA, the Lowell Observatory, Baylor University, and the Mayborn Museum. Also food trucks. The people gotta eat.
Cedar Ridge
The family-friendly Camp Fimfo has a water park, mini golf, restaurant and bar, pickleball court, and other fun diversions, plus tent sites, RV sites, and cabins for those who choose to spend the night. To celebrate the impending eclipse, the camp is hosting a viewing party, with a variety of solar-eclipse-themed activities, space-themed DIY crafts, and mixology classes.