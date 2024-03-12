The Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse in Texas

Where to See the Solar Eclipse Near Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine

Already one of the trippiest venues in town, Meow Wolf The Real Unreal is hosting a “multidimensional” Solar Eclipse Watch Party to celebrate the solar eclipse. Expect a full day of space-related activities and crafts, tarot card readings, themed snacks, and beers from Dallas’s aptly-named Celestial Beerworks. To participate, grab a ticket for April 8 and reserve a time slot before noon.

Addison

Addison Circle Park is turning into Eclipse HQ with Total Eclipse of the Park, inviting stargazers to post up with their own blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers because eclipse-viewing is always better with a seat and beers. Food trucks will be on site to dish out lunch, and festivities will also include live music and yoga in the park. So, it’s better than your typical Monday.

Downtown

Spread out in the park armed with complimentary eclipse-viewing glasses and enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, and a lineup of food trucks. The nearby Perot Museum of Nature and Science will handle the programming, which will include a panel discussion with astronomers from the Carnegie Institution for Science, so you can learn as you gawk.

Grapevine

Hotel Vin is offering visitors a multi-pack of options to celebrate the eclipse. First up, the property teamed with Fort Worth’s Blackland Distilling to create a limited-edition Eclipse Bourbon, which will be available to taste on site throughout the weekend, along with eclipse-themed cocktails. There will also be a bourbon-pairing dinner, a wine tasting, and a sensory deprivation dinner wherein diners eat in the dark. Then on April 8, a Lunar Lunch will be hosted outside on the WineYard during the eclipse with a complimentary glass of champagne and eclipse-viewing glasses.

Uptown

Fearing’s Live Oak Patio is hosting this ticketed Celestial Soirée, providing a comfortable viewing spot along with live entertainment, light bites, and beverages. For anyone who wants to spend the night, the Ritz-Carlton is offering a Solar Eclipse Package that includes breakfast for two each day—your choice of in-room dining or breakfast at Fearing's—overnight valet parking, and two 50-minute facials meant to restore vitality to sun-damaged skin, minimize the signs of premature aging, and stimulate collagen. The best part: The package is valid for stays from April 3–10, so you can supplement those four-plus minutes of totality with a few luxe days at the hotel.

Las Colinas

Overnight guests and daytime visitors at the newly renovated hotel’s Outlaw Taproom and Bar Juniper are invited to Dance in the Dark. The event takes place on the lawn from 12:30–2:30 pm with live music, dancing, eclipse-inspired snacks and drinks, and viewing glasses. A certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, the area’s 78-plus protected wildlife species might respond to the sudden dusk-like darkness. So, keep your head on a swivel. A local expert will guide attendees through the experience.

Harwood District

The Harwood District hotel is inviting guests up to the 20th-floor rooftop pool to view the celestial event with eclipse glasses, telescopes, and themed drinks. There will also be a meditation and sound bath session courtesy of Breathe Meditation and Wellness, and the host will discuss the solar eclipse, the new moon, and their energetic influences.

Uptown

This choose-your-own-adventure party includes a special three-course lunch and wine pairings at the Stoneleigh pool and courtyard, plus a casual hang with beers. The Stoneleigh partnered with a handful of local breweries to create an eclipse-themed beer garden from noon to 4 pm, so you can do both lunch and the beer garden, or just the beer garden.

Design District

Head up to the ninth floor of Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center to find the Sky Blu Rooftop Bar. This open-air hangout already has some of the city’s best views, but on April 8 it’s hosting a midday party with themed drinks and snacks, including “stellar” charcuterie boxes and “planetary” desserts.

Arts District

Ellie’s sits directly on the Texas Sculpture Walk, and its outdoor terrace is a fine spot for sky-watching. So on April 8, the restaurant is hosting an al fresco lunch with a special menu of eclipse-themed dishes and drinks, plus a Skibell Fine Jewelry pop-up featuring custom designs and unique eclipse-inspired pieces.

Downtown

Hilton Anatole’s Solar Eclipse Package gives guests two sets of eclipse viewing glasses and an eclipsed dome of chocolate mousse with blueberry compote. When the time comes, the hotel’s resort-style pool complex, JadeWaters, will serve as a prime perch for eclipse-watching. Grab an eclipse-themed cocktail at the swim-up bar, then look up as you float down the lazy river.

Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History have teamed up for an educational day on April 8. Bring chairs or blankets to the Botanic Gardens, purchase some glasses, then set up on the north or south vistas for unobstructed views of the sky. Members of the museum’s research team will lead viewers through the event, and there will be games like solar eclipse bingo and other family-friendly activities.

