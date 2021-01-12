Travel Cool Airbnbs Near Denver to Book This Winter Change things up a bit.

photo courtesy of airbnb

So we can all agree that we’re super tired of spending time at home at this point, right? Does your couch prominently feature an indent that marks where you’ve been sitting while working from home for months? Is the highlight of your week starting another new puzzle? Then it’s time for an escape. Whether you’re visiting the Mile High City from elsewhere or you’re a local looking for some staycation action, Denver’s Airbnb game is strong. From an intimate teepee on a horse ranch to a downtown getaway with a rooftop hot tub, we’ve got a rundown on Denver’s best spots to stay so you can finally spend some quality time in a home away from home.

Photo courtesy of airbnb

Large Historic House Close to Downtown Highland

16 guests, $332 per night

Share this expansive home with a few friends for a centrally located hub for all your Denver adventures. The home was built in 1912 but has plenty of modern touches including a bright mural on the wall of the outdoor patio and three full sized arcade games. The owner lives in the basement level which has a separate entrance so you’ll have plenty of privacy and space to yourself.

What guests say: "Great location, walking distance to many stores and restaurants. The house was perfect for our group, plenty of room. We loved the arcades and other games available. The beds were cozy and the decor is cool."

Photo courtesy of airbnb

Urban Oasis + Hot Tub Jefferson Park

4 guests, $213 per night

Located near the Broncos’ stadium, this house is in the perfect location for exploring Denver’s downtown neighborhoods. But the best part? The fact that after a day of walking around the Mile High, you can come back and relax with a soak in the hot tub, a game of pinball, and complimentary Netflix & Amazon Prime.

What guests say: "It is within walking distance of downtown, situated on a quiet street. There was a brewery close by as well. Immaculate, stylish, and a VERY comfortable bed. The hot tub on the back deck is also a huge bonus!"

courtesy of airbnb

Historical Trolley Car on Urban Farmstay Wheat Ridge

2 guests, $115 per night

About 20 minutes from downtown, this escape is great for a quick and unique staycation or a home base for anyone looking to explore beyond Denver during their stay. The trolley car house is open and bright and features some standout details like the gas fireplace. But more importantly, it’s situated on a working urban farm complete with chickens and goats that you can visit with during your stay.

What guests say: "I loved this Airbnb. It's the perfect distance between Denver, Boulder and Red Rocks! I loved that the trolley is situated in an urban farm. There are chickens and goats. It's nice and quiet and perfect for a little getaway."

photo courtesy of airbnb

Modern Cabin on 35 Acres with Views Evergreen

4 guests, $138 per night

Evergreen is a small town location in the foothills just outside of Denver, so if you want a mountain escape without an actual long haul into the mountains, this is your spot. This cabin is secluded, yet close to Evergreen’s downtown where there are shops, restaurants, and ice skating on the lake in the winter. The property features a pond and a creek, plus there’s a gas grill available if you’re into outdoor cooking. You’ll also be in prime wildlife viewing country, so keep an eye out for deer and other woodland creatures during your stay.

What guests say: "The house was in a great location. Felt like you're away deep in the woods but really you're not because you're so close to the town, lake and even Denver. Saw deers everyday around the property which was nice!"

photo courtesy of airbnb

Modern Townhome with Amazing City Views Highland

6 guests, $463 per night

You’ll find full on luxurious vibes at this modern getaway in the city. The location is central which means you can walk to many downtown destinations, but once you’re settled in, you may not want to leave. Exhibit A: the rooftop hot tub where you can soak your worries away while enjoying the lights of downtown from your secluded paradise.

What guests say: "Beautiful home in an amazing location! From the front door you are walking distance from downtown, REI, the Pepsi Center, Elitches, and the football stadium... The home is beautifully appointed and the kitchen has every gadget. Amenities galore!"

Photo courtesy of airbnb

Creekside Glamping Teepee on Colorado Horse Ranch Hudson

4 guests, $85 per night

When the listing mentions a fainting goat and a ranch dog named Elle, how could you resist? This one of a kind stay is about 35 minutes from downtown Denver and is the perfect spot to cuddle up in the great outdoors, glamping-style. The teepee features a queen size bed, fire pit, and the relaxing sounds of the nearby creek. And yup, it’s also located on a working horse ranch which you can explore during your stay.

What guests say: "The definition of peace & serenity. Sunrises at this farm are unrivaled. The creek, horses, and fresh air add to the calm presence of the stay. There is a warm fireplace in the teepee and board games which provides a fun detox from everyday life. Definitely would recommend this experience!"

