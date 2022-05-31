11 Denver Pools You’re Probably Missing Out On

While summer in Denver is arguably the most wonderful time of the year, we’d be remiss to say it doesn’t get hot. (Being a mile closer to the sun will have that effect.) Here’s the good news: In addition to the rivers and lakes populating the state, Denver itself is rife with some pretty sweet pools offering necessary cool-off action, whether you’re looking for a cheap daytime activity or a summer’s worth of relief. From public pools to fun for the whole family to exclusive rooftop hangs, there’s a swimming spot for everyone—floaties sold separately.

Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek Cherry Creek

This rooftop pool offers views both of the Rockies and the Denver city skyline, and the experience can be whatever you want it to be. Spend the day relaxing with your toes in the water, lounging in the sun, or bubbling in the hot tub with access to a full bar only steps away. Bringing a few friends? Reserve a cozy yet breezy shaded cabana complete with HDTV and various accouterments to outfit the perfect summer day hangout.

Cost: The price of booking a room (pool currently only available to hotel guests)

The Jacquard Cherry Creek

Also in Cherry Creek and also boasting city and mountain views with a rooftop pool is The Jacquard. Open daily from 7 am to 9 pm, this pool is for hotel guests only but offers the chance to get some sun, splash around, and enjoy the snacks and drinks from nearby Kisbee on the Roof. Go late-afternoon/early evening, grab an expertly made cocktail, and enjoy the pure summer romance of a slight buzz and a Rockies sunset.

Cost: The price of booking a room (pool currently only available to hotel guests)

Denver Parks and Rec Pools Multiple locations

Let’s say you’re not exactly in the market to take you, your kids, your friends, and your friends’ kids to swim at a hotel rooftop pool. Totally understandable. In that case, choose from any of Denver Parks and Rec’s many indoor or outdoor pools. Perks of any of these pools include convenience (meaning there’s probably one pretty close to you), on-duty lifeguards, and affordable admission fees.

Cost: $1 - $3.50 for day passes; season passes available

The Source Hotel RiNo

What’s better than a full food hall, market, hotel, and restaurant? All of those things plus a rooftop pool. Enjoy both cold- and hot-plunge pools that offer stellar views of the city and a refreshing spot for hotel guests to cool off or go for a soak. Dine at The Woods pre- or post-evening swim and be sure to grab a New Belgium brew, too.

Cost: The price of booking a room (pool currently only available to hotel guests)

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel Central Business District

The nice thing about a rooftop pool smack-dab in the middle of Downtown Denver is twofold: the views are epic and the convenience is unmatched. Whether you’re having a staycation in the city or decompressing after a weekend of work, fun, or travel, the heated pool atop Sheraton Downtown is just what the doctor ordered. The pool is open year-round and also features Spritz Pool Bar, where you can elevate your poolside experience with a tropical cocktail or flavorful snack, whatever fits the mood.

Cost: The price of booking a room (pool currently only available to hotel guests)

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Aurora

Aside from being one of the coolest places to stay, eat, and play in the greater Denver area, this place does water recreation right. Resort guests have full access to a massive indoor pool complete with fountains and color-changing lights, an indoor lap pool and whirlpool, a heated and seasonally open outdoor pool, and the crown jewel: the heated (and also seasonally open) lazy river. Stay with the kids or for a just-you getaway and float, soak, and swim to your heart’s content.

Cost: The price of booking a room (only available to resort guests)

Four Seasons Hotel Denver Central Business District

This is another centrally located pool that’s worth booking at least one overnight stay. (Are you sensing a theme here?) The pool is heated and lined with trees, with plenty of lounge seating available for all your sunbathing needs. Have yourself a relaxing dip before donning your best and heading down to Edge Steakhouse for some good eats.

Cost: The price of booking a room (only available to resort guests)

The Rally Hotel Ballpark

It’s true that being situated above a food hall may be dangerous, but panoramic views of the Rockies and Denver plus an up-close-and-personal angle of Coors Field are well-worth booking a stay here. The Rally’s plunge pool is located on the penthouse floor and is one of the coolest-looking rooftop pools in the area; that and its lavish jacuzzi are enough to give competitor pools a run for their money.

Cost: The price of booking a room (pool currently only available to hotel guests)

Elitch Gardens Water Park Auraria

While this may not be your typical pool hang, a water park is always a good time. Elitch’s water park is free with any day or season pass and has all the opportunities to splash and slide with the whole family. Enjoy the ease of the wave pool or the excitement of any of the thrill slides and turn a hot summer day into an invigorating H20 adventure.

Cost: Single day theme park ticket ($49.99)

Sonesta Denver Downtown Central Business District

Also boasting incredible city skyline views is Sonesta’s heated outdoor pool, and it’s a great place to celebrate summer. In addition to the ample lounge seating and pristine water, guests can enjoy poolside yoga, “Dive-in” movies on a large inflatable screen, and the ability to order food and drinks from your sunny spot all season long.

Cost: The price of booking a room (pool currently only available to hotel guests)

Clayton Members Club & Hotel Cherry Creek

The exclusive Clayton Members Club and Hotel already buzzes with its chic and modern rooms and amenities alongside epic food and drink options like Of a Kind and Five Nines; but Clayton members have access to a ton more cool stuff, too. Namely? The rooftop pool (and bar/restaurant). Dip your toes in and have brunch or happy hour cocktails while you’re at it, and if you’re not a member yourself find someone who is and maybe, just maybe, you can attend as their guest.

Cost: Clayton Club Membership