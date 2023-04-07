Where to Eat and Drink on Your Next Trip to Aspen

For a dining experience that serves adventure as an amuse bouche, head to Pine Creek Cookhouse. Sure, you could roll up in a car like it’s any ol’ restaurant, but this off-the-beaten-path eatery also offers tours to take you up to your seat for dinner. Strap on some snowshoes or pile into a horse-drawn carriage in the winter, or choose between a hike or horseback ride up to the restaurant in the summer. Once you’re there, the meals highlight seasonal produce and offer choices for each of the four courses.

How to book: Via website