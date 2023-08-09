Colorado’s Dark Sky Areas Make for Stunning Stargazing

One of the closest Dark Sky Parks near Denver, Jackson Lake State Park has plenty of opportunities for daytime fun—like boating, fishing, and swimming—as well as camping. Meaning, you can set up the tent for a weekend of some of the best stargazing you can find under a two-hour drive from the city.

Drive time from Denver: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Given that it only has a population of 138 people, it makes sense that Crestone was designated a Dark Sky Community since there’s very little light pollution, if any at all. It’s also one of the first US municipalities to incorporate the “rights of nature” into local legislature, and has fiercely advocated in defense of dark skies since the mid-90s. Crestone is known to be a spiritual and artistic community, so if the stargazing goes well (it will), be sure to come back for a full moon drum circle.

Drive time from Denver: 3 hours, 30 minutes

In addition to its towering sand dunes, this national park and preserve has nighttime appeal, too. Its 150,000 acres are a stargazers haven, offering totally unobstructed views of the Milky Way in the evenings during summer and fall and in the early morning during spring. There are tons of camping and backpacking opportunities in the park, meaning you don’t have to miss any stars because you’re in transit.

Drive time from Denver: 3 hours, 30 minutes

One of the newer Dark Sky Community additions, Ridgway is another small Colorado town amid the San Juan Mountains. At only 1,200 residents, this is another spot that’s low on light pollution and therefore, high on the list of places to stargaze. Come for the Ridgway Rendezvous Arts & Crafts Festival and stay for camping beneath the abundance of stars.

Drive from Denver: 5 hours, 30 minutes

One of the most popular outdoor adventure spots in Colorado, Black Canyon of the Gunnison offers unparalleled canyon, mountain, sprawling landscape, and wildlife views in addition to its primo stargazing. It’s been on the Dark Sky Parks list since 2015, largely due to the combination of federal land and private agriculture property that helps preserve the skies above from urban and artificial light pollution. The park has also long worked with the Black Canyon Astronomy Club to host astronomy events each year.

Drive time from Denver: 4 hours, 40 minutes