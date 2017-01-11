Denver's Best Summer Day Trips to Take When You're Broke

Black Hawk

Distance from Denver: 38 miles

Heading to the hills to gamble may not seem like the best plan when you're low on cash, but it's totally possible to have a packed day here without emptying your wallet as long as you have a little self-control. Throw $10 in the penny slots at any casino and play... slowly. Drinks are free while you're spending money (just remember to save a couple ones to tip). If you really want to experience town on the cheap, though, The Lodge is your best bet. The bars will pour you complimentary boozy beverages -- only one per hour, so pace yourself (though there are three bars...just saying). The casino's also home to a free photo booth where you can grab a quick souvenir, along with the best cheap meal in town, the double cheeseburger from Jake's Deli ($6.50). Need some fresh air? Head outside and take a stroll on the riverside path through town and peruse the historic buildings (there are historic markers all over) before going home -- either a little poorer, or possibly a little richer, if luck is on your side.