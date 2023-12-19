The Most Dazzling Light Displays in Denver This Holiday Season

Courtesy of Zoo Lights Courtesy of Zoo Lights

Denver truly sparkles and shines during the holiday season, thanks in large part to the multitude of holiday light displays up around the city. Part of the wonder of holidays in the Mile High is trekking around and gazing in awe at the mesmerizing installations, many of which contain tens of thousands of lights. Stare up at the vertical grandiosity of the iconic Mile High Tree, or grab the thermos of hot cocoa and drive your way through Bandimere Speedway’s annual holiday track. Virtually every display is easily walkable (or drivable), fully immersive, and family friendly, so no one gets left out of the fun. Read on for the best holiday lights around Denver.

Blossoms of Light December 18-January 7, 4:30-9 pm

Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Nonmembers: $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, $21 for kids 15 and under

One of the most well-known light displays in the city, the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light experience is one-of-a-kind. Generously available through January 7, the “light extravaganza” transforms the Gardens’ York Street location into a brilliant wonderland combining the picturesque, walkable gardens and the unwavering allure of holiday lights. All lights used in the displays are LED, in accordance with the Gardens’ sustainability missions. Grab a seasonal treat and warm drink at Offshoots Café or the Hive Garden Bistro to fuel your fun. Hudson Holidays December 18-January 28, 5-9:30pm

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center, Adults $20, youth 12 and under $15, kids 2 and under free, seniors $18

Littleton’s Hudson Gardens is no stranger to grand, seasonal events; but there’s something extra special about the Hudson Holidays light experience. With two new light shows this year, grab a warm drink and immerse yourself in installations such as a cathedral made up of thousands of LED lights, several vibrant displays, a laser garden, and upbeat music to keep your blood warm and moving during chilly winter evenings. Enjoy the spectacle even after the Christmas holiday with an entirely new exhibit, Light Up The New Year, which runs from January 1–28. Denver Zoo Lights Through December 31

Denver Zoo, Pricing varies

One of Denver’s most beloved attractions gets even better during the holiday season with the Denver Zoo Lights on full display. The zoo has offered this special holiday merriment for more than 33 years, and the Lights remain a cherished tradition for many Denver families. Boasting more than three million lights throughout the zoo’s 80 acres, new, animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions, and festive seasonal treats, this event is especially fun for every member of the fam. The Mile High Tree Presented by Xfinity Through December 31, 5 - 10 pm nightly

Civic Center Park, Free

Even if you missed the annual lighting ceremony on November 17, there’s still plenty of time to experience the Denver light feature in the heart of the city. The tree is a seven-story, 110-foot-tall conical structure that’s 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was. It’s a completely immersive experience involving 60,000 LED lights, nightly light shows synced to multicultural holiday music, and enough room for 140 guests to enjoy at once.

Lights at Winter Wanderland December 18-January 1

Cherry Creek North, Free

There’s so much to see and do at Cherry Creek North’s Winter Wanderland, but the light displays are a huge draw on their own. The “Million Light Plug-In” on November 16 kicked off the season of lights, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market, Mistletoe Lounge, and plenty more holiday fun, and the lights will remain up for all to see through the end of the year. There are indeed one million twinkling lights wrapped around more than 600 trees throughout the shopping district, transforming the entire neighborhood into a truly magical winter wonderland of light. Luminova Holidays Through December 31

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park, Any day pricing $29.99, non-peak pricing $24.99, at-the-gate tickets $34.99

Denver’s favorite theme park pulls out all the stops for the holiday season with its Luminova Holidays experience. Open through December 31, the park enchants guests with more than four million lights, as well as other holiday fun including photo opportunities with Santa, a 65-foot-fall Christmas tree, a 300-foot candy cane tunnel, light swings, a 300 foot by 70 foot wall of lights, and many interactive activities, such as light-up hopscotch. Oh and of course, all the rides and thrills that Mile High families know and love. Trail of Lights Through January 1, 5-8:30 pm

Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms, Adults $16; kids $12; seniors and students $14

The Denver Botanic Gardens’ other location down in Littleton is known for its impressive seasonal events, such as the Lavender and Pumpkin Festivals. But the Trail of Lights is especially wondrous, given the light installations that can be seen from miles away. LED light-wrapped trees line just under a mile of walking trail, which features various holiday glee like music-synchronized displays in the children’s play area, singing Christmas trees, light tunnels, dancing, lit-up props in the amphitheater, and illuminated antique and model tractors. Grab the whole family and enjoy hot beverages, snacks like nuts, kettle corn, fudge, and caramels, and an unforgettable night of seasonal joy. Christmas in Color Through December 31, 5:30-9:30 pm

Water World, Bandimere Speedway, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, $35 per car

Christmas in Color has several locations of dazzling, drivable light displays throughout the Mountain Time Zone. Luckily for Denver residents, there are three to choose from across the greater metro area. Whether you and the family opt for the Water World, Bandimere Speedway, or Arapahoe County Fairgrounds location, you’ll witness the magic of more than one million lights synced up to holiday music (that you can hear through your car radio) as you drive by giant candy canes and snowmen and through lit-up, arched pathways.

