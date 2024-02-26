A New Cannabis Club Is Opening in Denver and It Wants to Be the High Tea of Weed
Cirrus Social Club is aiming to open in 2024.
Despite Colorado being a pioneer in the legalization of marijuana in the United States, there’s still not that many options for locals and tourists to legally light up in the city. Cirrus Social Club plans to offer a new space for social smokers to connect in a cool space outside of private residences.
Set to unveil this year, Cirrus Social Club is intended to be a warm and comfortable gathering place for cannabis lovers seeking to kick back and spark meaningful conversations. The spot was founded by Denver local and WeedTube CEO Arend Richard, who hopes Cirrus will help subvert the negative stigmas and stereotypes surrounding the plant and show patrons the joy it can bring. Think of it like a high tea, but with tableside bong service and easygoing vibes.
The social club’s 8,6000-square-foot storefront will open in an 84-year-old commercial space in Congress Park and will feature a bar, ballroom, and private room able to accommodate more than 150 guests. Inside, the club will be adorned with vases full of pink roses, swanky decor, and vintage touches, purposefully emitting a more feminine energy, as Richard feels the majority of cannabis clubs cater to a masculine audience. Instead, he wants the space to appeal to everyone, especially women and queer folks, as well as canna-curious and experienced users alike.
While Cirrus Social Club has retained the space at 3200 Colfax Avenue, it currently doesn’t have a set opening date and is still seeking out investors. Stay up to date on the club’s opening on their Instagram.