A New Cannabis Club Is Opening in Denver and It Wants to Be the High Tea of Weed

Despite Colorado being a pioneer in the legalization of marijuana in the United States, there’s still not that many options for locals and tourists to legally light up in the city. Cirrus Social Club plans to offer a new space for social smokers to connect in a cool space outside of private residences.

Set to unveil this year, Cirrus Social Club is intended to be a warm and comfortable gathering place for cannabis lovers seeking to kick back and spark meaningful conversations. The spot was founded by Denver local and WeedTube CEO Arend Richard, who hopes Cirrus will help subvert the negative stigmas and stereotypes surrounding the plant and show patrons the joy it can bring. Think of it like a high tea, but with tableside bong service and easygoing vibes.