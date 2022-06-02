How to Celebrate Pride Month in Denver

Denver’s had a long and admittedly tumultuous history regarding LGBTQIA+ rights. From the opening of its first gay bar in 1939 to its first Pride parade in 1976 to electing the first openly gay man to serve as US governor, Denver (and Colorado in general) has witnessed all of the wins and losses dotting its LGBTQIA+ timeline.

Thankfully now—though the fight for many LGBTQIA+ rights is still very much underway—Denver has resources, outlets, and citywide celebrations for anyone in the community looking for support or simply a place to be their most authentic self. Definitely celebrate wherever your hometown is—like Boulder Pride, Aurora Pride, and Pueblo Pride, to name a few. And be sure to check out the Official Events of Denver Pride list for the full scope of everything you can do to celebrate Pride in Denver this year. But whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or are demonstrating your allyship for friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors, here are some fantastic ways to kick off Pride Month in Denver.