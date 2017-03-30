How to Dominate Denver In An Hour Or Less

There's a reason the Mile High City's getting a lot of attention these days -- and we're not just talking about our lax laws. From the thriving food and beer scene to epic outdoor adventures waiting around every corner, this city is a destination that demands to be thoroughly explored. But what if you're short on time? Worry not, we've got your back with some tips on how to squeeze in some serious Denver fun in an hour or less.
Get a dose of culture
The Denver Art Museum is the one everyone will tell you to go to, and for good reason. But that’s for when you have a full day to kill. When you're short on time, check out one of Denver's smaller museums instead. The MCA Denver is a manageable three floors (plus one rooftop bar) and features an ever-rotating stable of captivating and often provocative modern art exhibits. If your tastes are a bit less adventurous, head to the Clyfford Still Museum where you can explore a collection that includes 95% of the work created by Still, who was among the first generation of Abstract Expressionist artists. Though you could certainly spend way more than an hour at either of these museums, it's also totally possible to do a quick walk-through in about 30 minutes.
Insider tip: Admission at MCA Denver is only $5 after 5pm Tuesday-Friday.
Estimated Time Spent: 30 minutes to an hour
Craft your own drinking itinerary
Denver loves its craft brews, and brewery hopping is a great way to explore. But why waste precious time traveling between stops and waiting to get the attention of busy bartenders? At First Draft in the RiNo neighborhood, just walk in, get a glass and a card, and swipe away as you pour your own brews (and cider and wine, too) from their 40 taps, getting as much or as little of each as you'd like. This is efficient beer drinking at its best, so you can get tastes from a variety of breweries in as little as 15 minutes (or an hour, we won’t judge).
Insider tip: The beer list is kept up to date online so check out the selections ahead of time and go in with a game plan.
Estimated Time Spent: 15 minutes to an hour
Pig out on food
With new restaurants opening on what seems like a daily basis, Denver's food scene has exploded over the last few years. And this isn't a case of quantity over quality -- there is a whole lot of must-try food in the Mile High right now. Get access to a smorgasbord of local eats at one of Denver's newest food hubs, The Denver Central Market. This one stop haven for all things tasty is filled with vendors selling everything from ice cream and small batch coffee to wood fired pizza and to-go sandwiches made with top quality meats and cheeses. Start by ordering a drink at the bar then sip away while exploring the plentiful food options. Order something to-go and get in and out in under 10 minutes, or dine in at your leisure.
Insider tip: Culture Meat & Cheese serves up breakfast sandwiches on Rosenberg's bagels -- something you can't get without at least a 20 minute wait at Rosenberg's itself.
Estimated Time Spent: 10 minutes to an hour
Check out one of the best concert venues in the world
We're talking about Red Rocks, of course, and there is a way to squeeze in this must-see venue even if an actual concert isn't on the schedule. First, make sure there are no events happening. If everything's clear and it's not rush hour, this picturesque amphitheater is only about 20 minutes from downtown Denver. Park in the upper lot and take a quick walk to the top for sweeping views of the city. If you're feeling really ambitious, run down the stairs and walk onto the stage where basically every music legend from the Beatles to John Denver has performed. With another 20 minute ride back to Denver, this is pushing your limited time, but it’s rock n’ roll, so go ahead and push the boundaries.
Insider tip: Got a few extra minutes? Make a pit stop at the Visitor's Center at the top of the amphitheater to learn a little more about the history of this landmark and see some music memorabilia.
Estimated Time Spent: 1 hour
Gorge on some authentic Mexican eats
South Park fans know that the words "Denver" and "Mexican restaurant" are synonymous with the cliff divers and Black Bart's Cave at Casa Bonita. But take our word for it -- just say no. Standing in a slow-moving line is time that could be better spent enjoying actual authentic and oh-so-tasty eats. Skip the kitsch and sample one of the local's favorite spots for Mexican instead: El Taco de Mexico. It's not fancy -- you order at the counter from the hard-working women in the kitchen then relax in a booth while waiting for tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or a simple soul-warming bowl of green chile (a Denver cuisine staple). You can usually get in and out in under 30 mins -- or just take your tacos to go if you're really in a rush.
Insider tip: Order the chile relleno burrito.
Estimated Time Spent: 30 minutes
Hit the slopes/trails without leaving town
Have skis, a board, or a bike stashed somewhere convenient? Then we've got good news. No need to venture all the way to the Rockies for some extreme sports fun. Starting in January, the Ruby Hill Rail Yard gets a dose of snowmaking and becomes a free spot for all to get a quick session in. In the warmer months, hit the new Ruby Hill Mountain Bike Park (also free) for a mini adrenaline rush. Basically, you can cross riding in Colorado off your list in under 30 minutes. You're welcome.
Estimated Time Spent: 25 minutes
Brunch like an expert
Denver takes brunch very seriously, a fact easily proven by the long line that forms outside of every Snooze location on any given Sunday (and every other day of the week, really). But we know a few spots where you can get top quality brunch without the wait... just promise you won't all go to these at once, cool? When brunch is a must but time is running short, head to Trattoria Stella for creative dishes like the smoked trout hash and scallop risotto, Providence Tavern for one of the best benedicts in town (featuring house smoked pulled pork on a buttermilk biscuit), or El Camino for breakfast rellenos and chilaquiles (not to mention $2 mimosas). If all goes well, you can be in and out in 45 minutes.
Estimated Time Spent: 45 minutes
