What to Do in Palisade, the Ultimate Summer Destination

Eat some peaches... and a ton of other great food

Remember when we mentioned that Palisade was the peach capital of the state? Keep that in mind when you’re staying in town. If you happen to visit between July and September, be sure to take full advantage of the peach bounty. Most roads you drive (or bike) down are bound to have plentiful produce stands for your choosing. And if you miss peach season, know that the Grand Valley also supports plums, tomatoes, cherries, apricots, apples, and much more.

Palisade is far more modest when it comes to dining (which is OK, considering how fine the wine is). For made-from-scratch pastries, hot breads, rolls, and more, visit Slice O Life Bakery. For lunch, we recommend either the Palisade Café or the aforementioned Palisade Brewing Company. While the former serves classic comfort food, the latter serves above-average bar food (aka perfect post-ride grub). If you’re still hungry after biking and drinking (and more biking and drinking), be sure to hit up Inari’s for dinner for a diverse menu that highlights international cuisine fused with Colorado flavor.