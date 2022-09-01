Support These Indie Bookstores in Denver

There’s never a bad time to read a book. Whether you’re still out catching rays by the pool or ready to embrace the chill of spooky season, we know you’re reading and listening to whatever you can get your hands on. Though the surge of book fans and critics in the digital age is still booming, the love of a fascinating tale or informative text is not new; and Denver is rife with quaint bookstores that occasionally rival Hallmark movie sets. The styles and selections are varied, from trendy titles and new releases to bargain classics and perfectly preserved antiquarians, but there really is a shop for everyone here. Even so, making the trip to any one of these shops is sure to be a delight—friendly, knowledgeable staff, cozy corners, and a new dog-eared companion are virtually guaranteed at each.