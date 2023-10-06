The Best Way to Watch the Annular Eclipse Is at This Hot Air Balloon Festival

It’s sweater weather in Albuquerque, and nothing marks the change of the season than the city’s marquee event: the International Balloon Fiesta, where from October 7 - 15 more than 600 hot air balloons take to the sky for a dazzling display of colors. This year, city visitors are in for an unexpected treat. Albuquerque is in the annular eclipse’s direct path, making the city one of the best cities to view it from.

The hot air balloon festival kicks off on Saturday, October 7 where every day, twice a day, beginning at 7 am (weather permitting) more than 600 gigantic hot air balloons lift off to pepper the sky with a dizzying array of colors and design. Near to the close of the festival on Saturday, October 14, the annular eclipse takes place. A ring of fire will form around the moon as it passes between us and the sun. The celestial experience begins at 9:13 am MDT with the annularity starting at 10:34 am MDT (and lasting four minutes and 48 seconds). The whole process is set to take more than three hours so whatever your plans, prepare to be comfortable and sit around.

From now until Friday, October 13, people can pick up a free solar eclipse viewer at UNM’s Physics, Astronomy, and Interdisciplinary Science building. The department is hosting a solar eclipse watch party open to the public on the day of the eclipse beginning at 8:30 am where staff and students will provide a play-by-play of the celestial moment, and local vendors such as Suenos Coffee, Castaneda’s Kitchen, Black Iron Catering, and Love Waffles will be on hand for anyone looking to purchase snacks. Telescopes for safe solar viewing will be set up throughout the field. Details here. For those looking for something a bit more casual, consider Flyby Provisions parking lot watch party which will then segway into a local artisans market featuring more than 20 local makers.

Those preferring more solitude in their nature experience should plan to hit the Sandia Mountain trails which are ideal for hiking or biking and provide options for beginner to advanced levels. The Petroglyph National Monument hiking trails are ideal for anyone looking for a historical hike that speaks to the city’s Native American culture. Pino Trail is just outside of the city and is considered an easy trail. Expect hikers, horseback riders, runners and dogs are welcome but they must be leashed.