Swim, Kayak, and Scuba Dive at These Gorgeous Denver Lakes

Lakes might not be the first natural feature you think of when you think of Colorado, even more so for Denver. And yet there are several dotting the metro area that are cool, refreshing, and open for activity for the summer season. Each lake has its own draws and limitations, whether that’s size, boating capability… or tendency to foster algae. Nevertheless, you don’t have to drive miles out of Denver to spend a day splashing around; regardless if your preference is dipping in a single toe or jumping (falling?) into the deep end, there are some lovely lakes in Denver to check out this summer.

Sloan’s Lake It might not be the biggest or have crystal-clear alpine water, but Sloan’s Lake in the heart of Denver offers plenty of activities year-round. Aside from being close to a number of restaurants and stores, Sloan’s Lake offers convenience for those looking for a quick paddle board sesh, a leisurely stroll or brisk jog around the lake’s 2.6-mile loop, as well as fishing for regularly stocked warm water fish. It’s also the host of the annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Soda Lakes These sister bodies of water in Lakewood feel like a waterside getaway only a few minutes from the bustle of the city. While not a state park, admission to Bear Creek Lake Park is cheap and there’s plenty of fun for the whole family. Throw a picnic just steps away from the swimming beach or rent paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, or pedal boats to soak up some sun from Big Soda Lake’s center. Fishing, wakeboarding, and water-skiing are available at nearby Little Soda Lake. Chatfield Reservoir Perhaps the most popular recreational lake in the Denver Metro, Chatfield Reservoir is a paradise for summer adventurers and water activity fiends. Big enough to have its own marina, many Coloradans dock their boats here for a summer of floating and fun. Water ski, canoe, paddle board, and be sure to check out the miles of hiking and biking trails between splashes.

Berkeley Lake Many in surrounding Berkeley, Lakeside, and Wheat Ridge neighborhoods like this park for the lake views while walking the short loop around its perimeter or while the pups play in the nearby off-leash dog park. However, it is a lake that welcomes hard-launch boating (kayaks, canoes, and SUPs) as well as fishing—we hear there’s plenty of carp to catch. Ferril and Duck Lakes Within the expanses of City Park are several bodies of water, the two largest being Ferril and Duck Lakes, respectively. There’s a bit more opportunity for activity on Ferril Lake, where you can paddle board, cast your line, or, our favorite option: rent LED light-up swan boats for a nighttime float. Among other cool rentals, Wheel Fun Rentals has luminous swan boats available for a fun or romantic evening on the water.

Smith and Grasmere Lakes A day spent in Wash Park is always a good time, but taking advantage of the water, particularly that of Smith Lake, is even more enticing as the weather gets warmer. You can set up in a shady spot and fish for hours or head to the boathouse to rent pedal or paddle boats and spend some time cooling off while taking in the views of one of Denver’s prettiest parks. Aurora Reservoir Way on the southeastern outskirts of Aurora is this oasis that really has it all. Boating? Check. Stand-up paddle boards and kayaking? Check. Seasonal swimming beach. Check. Scuba diving? Surprise! Check. You can rent space for your summer barbecue, grill up some grub, then have the time of your life in the refreshing water, whatever that means for you. Standley Lake Though a few minutes northwest of Denver, Standley Lake Regional Park and Wildlife Refuge in Westminster deserves a shoutout on this list. Visitors can enjoy birding and watching for other wildlife, hiking along trails, fishing, and allows most hard-launch paddle crafts and boats. Being a wildlife refuge, there are a few extra precautions visitors need to take when getting out on the water, like purchasing a daily drop-in pass and decontaminating your vessel at a designated spray station.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.