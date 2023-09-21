The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Fest Is Back with Hot Air Balloons and Chihuahua Parades

September is a magical time of year in Colorado—not just for the cool tinge in the air and the yellowing of leaves, but because it marks the return of the annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. Each year, people from around the state and far beyond its borders descend upon Colorado’s southern city in hopes of tasting the sweet heat of the green pepper that’s exclusive to the region.

While the exact origins of the crop remain unknown, it’s believed that pepper farming began in Colorado’s Arkansas Valley as early as the mid-1800s. From the cultivation and southern Colorado’s dry climate, a new variety of chile grew, and it became the pride and joy of Pueblo that’s still celebrated today.

From September 22 to 24, visitors can make their way to Pueblo’s Union Avenue for a wide array of vendors, makers, growers, and chefs, all united under the love of the Pueblo green chile and Pueblo’s rich culture and history. Beginning at 3 pm Friday and lasting for most of the weekend (until roughly 5 pm Sunday), guests can enjoy live music, cooking competitions like the salsa showdown, a Chihuahua parade, a jalapeño-eating contest, and daily hot air balloon launches, plus many other exciting events and opportunities to show love for chiles.

And also: a lot of chiles. You’ll be able to sample and purchase as many chiles as your heart (and stomach) can handle, from bags full of Pueblo green chiles freshly roasted before your eyes to dried chiles and “chile-centric” goods and treats throughout the farmers market lineup. Be sure to take your time and get to know some of the growers and producers, too; they work hard to keep tradition alive and fresh produce on the table—without them, there’s no chile fest at all.

Aside from that, all you need to know is that admission is $5 per person for a single day entry (but if you’re savvy, you’ll opt for the family four-pack with full weekend access for just $45) and that your fun, chile-filled weekend is also really supporting Pueblo agriculture. It’s a good time for a good cause—just make sure you’ve got room in the trunk for the bushels of peppers you’ll be bringing home.