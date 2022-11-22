Where to Shop on Small Business Saturday in Denver

As the holidays approach and the season of giving descends upon us, it’s good to keep in mind your neighbor’s new venture, your favorite little coffee shop, or that one vendor that carries all your favorite home decor goods. This year it’s especially important to shop local and support small biz, since many of the little guys were the ones hit hardest by the pandemic. Luckily, the greater Denver area is home to some of the most unique and high-quality concepts, goods, and services that make holiday shopping a total breeze—when you’ve got the inside info. Looking for it? While this list doesn’t cover everyone, it’ll give you a taste of the many talented and worthwhile small businesses around the city to support this Small Business Saturday.

Makers markets Small Business Weekend at Cherry Creek North

Cherry Creek

An annual event, Cherry Creek’s Small Business Weekend draws shoppers by the dozen to wander in and around its many vendors, boasting rare deals and discounts for the occasion. Whether you’re shopping jewelry for that special someone, outfitting your new place, or looking to get discounted fitness classes for those upcoming New Year’s resolutions, spend the weekend in Cherry Creek’s Winter Wanderland. RiNo Holiday Bazaar

RiNo

Also a recurring event, the RiNo Holiday Bazaar 2022 is kicking off this Small Business Saturday with its more than 80 local makers at Zeppelin Station (which recently welcomed a bunch of new food concepts). Bundle up as it’ll be outdoors, but be delighted by the talent and craftsmanship of our fellow Coloradans and sip while you shop. (Did we mention there will be bottomless ‘mosas?)

Arts, entertainment, and products Fern & Skye

Speer

Brand new to Broadway is this artist collective and gallery that features over 40 local makers, crafters, and artists, including the works of the owner herself, Lauren McLaughlin. Find art prints of all sizes, colors, and styles, handmade ornaments and jewelry, home decor, and those excellent, excellent candles from Brennan Candle Co. If you need a spot to splurge, this is it. Tattered Cover

Multiple locations

Though it may not seem so “small” anymore with its eight locations across the state, Tattered Cover is still a Colorado-only indie bookstore chain and well-worth supporting this Small Business Saturday. Browse its many shelves of fiction and non-fiction and be sure not to miss the section full of greeting cards, totes, fun collectibles, and more—great for finding those perfect, last-minute gifts. (P.S.: Trying to hit more than one bookstore this holiday season? Check out our full list of the city’s best.) Level7Games

Multiple locations

Shopping for a gamer ot two this holiday season? Check out one of the several Level7Games locations for all things TTRPG, trading and collectibles, console and arcade games, and merch from your favorite series. This SBS, catch 25% off select merch and tabletop gear (but don’t let that stop you from stocking up on other good stuff, too). Shop at MATTER

Ballpark

Whether you’re searching for some stocking-stuffers, shopping for that one friend who loves some good stationary (you know who we’re talking about), or have some artsy folks in your life you want to surprise, check out this shop chock-full of games, puzzles, art and design books, home goods, and so much more. The Wizard’s Chest

Baker

Even just visiting this place is a magical experience, but showing your support for Denver’s coolest toy, game, and costume shop is the true magic here. Keep the wonder alive and shop all kinds of board and card games, soft plushies, and toys for all ages, plus a whole world more. Check out deals on select board games throughout the rest of November. ZERO Market

Aurora

For the sustainable folks—or those looking to give more eco-friendly living a try—Zero Market has everything you need, from bamboo soap dishes to refillable containers to chemical-free dish and hand soap or household cleaner (all of which smells amazing, too). They’ll be open at both locations on SBS for all your green-living needs.

Experiences Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag

Central Park

If you’re looking to flex a few muscles in the New Year or are gifting the climber in your life, check out the holiday sales happening at Ubergrippen. From classes to memberships to so much more, there are holiday, Black Friday, and a number of other specials and discounts going on. Denver Patio Ride/Denver Bike Bar

You don’t have to bundle up just yet (unless you want to), but think of how much fun it’ll be to ride around with your best friends in the Denver sunshine, blasting tunes, and sipping your favorite beverage. If you shop local this SBS with Denver Patio Ride, you can book a (future) day well spent doing just that. No steering required.

Food/drink Marczyk Fine Foods

Uptown/Park Hill

Just finished Thanksgiving dinner and already thinking about your Christmas feast? Pop in to see the friendly faces at Marczyk Fine Foods, a known and beloved staple in Denver. Even if you don’t need a full spread, stopping for lunch or picking up a few locally sourced foodstuffs will be helping out one of the most resourceful small businesses around. EVOO Marketplace

LoDo/Littleton

Maybe your heart doesn’t do a little dance whenever you sip a sample of fresh, pure olive oil. (To which we ask, who hurt you?) But for those of you who could spend quite a while sampling different flavored olive oils and balsamic vinegars—or are looking to gift someone who could—this Colorado small biz is the place.

Cannabis Simply Pure

Highland

For all your packing, puffing, and passing needs this SBS, expect deals starting even before Saturday, if you simply can’t wait. Beginning Wednesday before Turkey Day, explore deals on pre-packaged ounces as well as discounts on some of your favorite brands—like 1906. Stock up for friends, family, and a little something special for yourself while supporting local.

