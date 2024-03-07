These Snowshoeing Trails Lead to Some of Colorado's Most Stunning Vistas

Spring may be teasing us down here in the Mile High, but there’s plenty of time left for winter adventuring in the Rockies. Snowshoeing is a popular pastime for Coloradans, especially those looking for something a little easier—or level—than downhill skiing or snowboarding. The best part is you don’t have to travel far to find some excellent snowshoeing opportunities; many frozen waterfalls, alpine lakes, and stunning mountain views await via relatively easy and quick trails. However, straying from the official trail onto fresh, untouched powder is part of the unique allure of snowshoeing. Below are some of the best snowshoeing spots within two hours of Denver.

Nederland Distance from Denver: 61 miles (1 hour, 20 minutes) Best for: Fun, low-stakes snowshoeing off the beaten path. The alpine beauty of Lost Lake draws adventurers year-round, but the ample parking during the winter months is indeed a perk for those looking to strap on the snowshoes and get going without a lot of fuss. This is one of the more popular areas for snowshoeing given the views and relative ease; most venture off-trail if the snow is fresh, but sticking to Hessie is roughly a 4-mile, 2-hour, out-and-back trip.

Idaho Springs

Distance from Denver: 66 miles (1 hour, 10 minutes)

Best for: Staying close to the city and still seeing exceptional views

Saint Mary's Glacier is a popular backcountry spot for snowshoeing, and the trail leads to one of the closest (and most beautiful) alpine lakes near Denver. The 1.6-mile out-and-back trail gains 528 feet of elevation (if you’re looking for more, head to the glacier summit with the proper gear) and is relatively skill-friendly, as long as you’ve packed accordingly for the conditions. Explore the area and trail spinoffs surrounding the lake, or turn around at the Kingston Peak Spur junction as most often do. Just know that the prices for parking at the trailhead has increased from $5 to $20, but you can try your luck at one of the nearby free spots if you don’t mind a few extra steps.

Idaho Springs

Distance from Denver: 66 miles (1 hour, 20 minutes)

Best for: Beginners and those on a time crunch

One of the most popular trails on this list (and in Colorado), Echo Lake Trail checks off all the boxes: Close to Denver, all-levels-friendly, beautiful views, and easily accessible. Getting to the trailhead is a breeze when the summer hiking traffic isn’t a factor, and this 1.5-mile, out-and-back route is an excellent beginner’s trail or a good way to get a few snowshoe steps in for more skilled folks who are tight on time. Check out the lake, explore nearby Echo Lake Park, and maybe hop onto Mt. Blue Sky Scenic Byway for even more views on the way home.

Ward

Distance from Denver: 67 miles (1 hour, 30 minutes)

Best for: Intermediate snowshoers who don’t mind additional walking if access roads are closed

The Brainard Lake Recreation Area is never lacking in appeal for outdoor enthusiasts, whether it's hiking and camping in the summer or frolicking through the snow in winter. It’s particularly popular for those looking to snowshoe or cross-country ski, and the many trails surrounding the area are a testament to that popularity. The Pawnee Pass Trail is just one of many that snowshoers should experience—its 6.6-mile loop and 672 feet of elevation gain deem it a moderate trail that gets the blood flowing without being too challenging. (Note: This one’s not to be confused with Lake Isabelle Trail, a challenging, 11-mile route meant for experienced snowshoers.)

Rollinsville

Distance from Denver: 69 miles (1 hour, 30 minutes)

Best for: Those in it for the long haul

Venture into the heart of the James Peak Wilderness via the Moffat Tunnel East Portal trailhead, which leads ambitious explorers to the picturesque Crater Lakes. This trail isn’t for the faint of heart, coming in at just under 6 miles total and gaining 2,100 feet of elevation when all’s said and done. Still, the trail is considered to be moderate in difficulty and stopping for a lunch (or craft beer) break at alpine lakes just below the Continental Divide sounds very much like a peak Colorado experience.