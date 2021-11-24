7 Reasons to Drive to Georgetown, Colorado Right Now

Located just about an hour’s drive west of Denver via I-70 is the quaint village of Georgetown, a former mining town at the base of Griffith Mountain that also marks the northern end of Guanella Pass. A place where time seems to move a little slower (certainly more so than the fast-paced city of Denver, anyway), Georgetown has all the charm of a small mountain town in Colorado—the natural beauty of the mountains and nearby lake, a vibrant community of makers, sellers, and residents, and art and history in abundance. It’s an easy drive, worth every mile, and perfect for your next day trip.

Ride Along the Georgetown Loop Railroad This is undeniably one of the biggest draws of Georgetown, especially for folks who have never visited the area before. This steam train track dates back to the late 1880s and now serves as a historical attraction for those looking to see incredible mountain views, several mine sites, and the chance for a wildlife sighting of bighorn sheep. In addition to being one of the largest mountain town attractions during its main season (spring through late summer), the Loop also hosts several seasonal and holiday events like its Autumn Fest, Halloween Trick or Treat Train, and Santa’s Lighted Forest.

Spot Some Bighorn Sheep Say you experienced the Loop Railroad and didn’t see any bighorn sheep like you were hoping to; your luck has not entirely run out just yet. Just east of the center of town is a stone structure offering both picturesque views of Georgetown Lake with its mountain backdrop as well as tower viewers looking up and across I-70, giving you the chance to spot some sheep hopping around mountain ledges. Take a peek at the various plaques for extra history of Georgetown and even more information on the sheep that roam the surrounding mountain peaks.

Georgetown Lake

Hang Out at Georgetown Lake Technically a reservoir and still-operating hydroelectric power plant, Georgetown Lake is useful in many ways aside from just idly taking in its unperturbed beauty. Bring your paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, and fishing gear along if making the trip here, but don’t expect a day of swimming and beach-lounging. Of course, hiking trails can be found around the area, including the Tom Bennhoff Lake Trail, an easy, two-mile walk that loops around the lake as well as the Saxon Mountain Trail that leads from town up into the mountains.

Enjoy Good Eats… Whether you’re stopping into town after a lengthy hike or just looking to sample the local fare, there are a few different options to fill you up and get you back on the road (or maybe even convince you to move to town). Happy Cooker Restaurant is family-owned and operated and has been around since 1974, serving home cooked breakfast and lunch, with most dishes the result of original recipes. The exterior of Pho Bay may look like an alpine ski lodge, but the food inside is full of Vietnamese flavor. Enjoy a refreshing basil cocktail alongside a hot bowl of pho and let any winter blues melt away. The Alpine Restaurant and Bar is another hometown haunt serving cozy meals, cold beer, and wood-fired pizza if you’re looking for a casual and comforting meal. Lastly is the more elevated Cooper's on the Creek that not only has a tantalizing menu featuring baked Brie, duck pot pie, and venison osso bucco (to name a few) but you can dine creekside for the ultimate mountain dining experience.

...and Equally Good Sips One of the most popular spots for an ice cold craft beer is the Guanella Pass Brewing Company, the first of its kind in this old mining town. Have a post-ski-day pale ale, a frothy after-dinner stout, or just something refreshing to wet your whistle any time of day. Mother’s Saloon is also a local favorite and has been for a while—a good place to grab a drink and some pub grub (we recommend trying the Philly Cheesesteak) with creekside views, too. Sweet Easy is the local lounge spot to relax, sip a handcrafted cocktail (or cup of coffee), and enjoy the company of friends. A self-titled “before or after dinner spot,” there are also light food offerings by way of pies, charcuterie, cookies, and truffle popcorn. Newly opened this year, 511 Rose is the new spot right off Sixth Street, boasting classic cocktails, an extensive bourbon list, and a wide selection of other spirits, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages, with executive chef Travis Smith serving lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays. In need of a caffeine fix? Check out one of Georgetown Coffee and Tea’s two locations for good coffee and a truly lovely atmosphere. And don’t miss Mountain Mamas’ Needful Things, a small cafe featuring handmade jams, candies, and small gifts.

Spend the Day Shopping Georgetown is also one of those places that has small, curated shops that make for finding the perfect gift or a just a little something for you to take home as a souvenir. Find homewares at Mountain Kitchen or Sabel Home (or both), and peruse seasonal fashion at the Buckskin Trading Company. Get your sweet tooth fix at the ice cream shop inside the End of the Line gift shop and get yourself a souvenir sweatshirt while you’re at it, or make a pit stop at the Georgetown Valley Candy Company to stock up on treats for the road. The Barking Loop has all your pets’ needs covered whether you’re a resident or visiting from out of town with your furry friend. Be impressed not only by the exterior of the Trading Post but all the handcrafted items inside, like artisan soaps, leather goods, woven apparel, jewelry, and a ton of decor and trinkets that speak to the Old West energy that still lives in Georgetown.

Immerse Yourself in the Art and History Many artists appreciate Georgetown for its breathtaking beauty and therefore endless inspiration. The supportive community of artists, galleries, buyers, and sellers is an added bonus. The Colorado Mountain Art Gallery is a co-op featuring the works of over 30 local artists, which you can view in person or shop for online. There’s also the Georgetown Gallery, where you can find a plethora of paintings and other artworks by local artists, as well as Grizzly Creek Gallery and its many sculpture and functional home pieces that you can shop for in person or online also. For the history buffs, Georgetown’s Energy Museum still stands over 120 years later, as does the Hotel de Paris Museum (which is even older). The Hotel de Paris was once a French inn and is now a museum honoring original owner and French immigrant Louis Dupuy, once titled “one of the best cooks in the Colorado territory.” The museum also celebrates the craftsmanship of the inn as well as Dupuy’s collection of historical artifacts, books, and other notable items throughout his lifetime.

