Why Grand Junction Is the Getaway You Never Knew You Needed

And how about some mountain biking?

Most riders go to Fruita to get their Fat Tire fix, but two miles from Grand Junction’s Main St lies some of the most technical singletrack in the area -- the Lunch Loop (aka Tabeguache) trail system. These trails don’t mess around. Although most are designed to ride in an hour and a half or less (during a lunch break), they take you up and around ridgelines, sometimes within centimeters of 300ft precipices along the aptly named Widowmaker Hill. There’s also a bike park where locals can be found catching serious air, and a couple of newer trails that make you feel like less of a wimp bearing names like Kids Meal and Big Sister. Fruita offers classic desert riding that blows away anything you’d find in Moab, and is totally non-motorized… i.e. free of overzealous noobs in Jeeps. If you do want to ride to Moab and get there entirely on dirt, the 142-mile Kokopelli Trail begins at the Loma exit, which is also home to dozens of miles of rolling, rocky trails above the Colorado River, including the beginner-friendly Mary’s Loop and the considerably more challenging Troy Built. On the other side of Fruita, 18 Road offers an awesome BLM camping area and a series of multi-level trails running through the sand at the base of the scenic Book Cliffs, as well as some more strenuous routes up and down the steep and sandy ramparts.