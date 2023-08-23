Reduce Your Screen Time with These Cool Ways to Unplug in Denver

Things to Do to Unplug around Denver

Morrison

Some people see unplugging as being isolated, others see it as joining 100 yogis on the steps of Red Rocks for a sunrise workout. All you need for a session is water, a mat, and to wake up early enough to make it there for 7 am. Dropping into a single class is only $18, and you’ll get a good burn (the muscle kind but also maybe the sun kind, so be careful) while effectively not looking at your phone for a whole hour.

Multiple locations

Denver’s libraries rock hard. And if you have trouble committing to minimal distractions, go to a place with rules such as, “Be quiet so people can focus.” Seriously, cozying up with a good book and just getting a change of scenery from your day-to-day can do wonders, whether on a weekend or during the work week. Give your brain a little space to quiet down and don’t forget to put your phone on Do Not Disturb.

Multiple locations

You work hard, your eyeballs consume blue light like Cookie Monster does cookies—you’ve earned a day of relaxing. What better way to ensure a break from screen time than a massage or facial where closed eyes are basically required? Even hanging out in the Himalayan salt room should make you want to kick back and drift off, not scroll through Instagram. This two-for-one is a perfect way to treat yourself while also releasing tension and de-stressing.

RiNo

Think you know what it really means to unplug? How about depriving yourself of all five of your senses simultaneously? (No, this is not a Black Mirror episode.) At Samana Float Center in RiNo, you can discover the meditative experience of a float tank. Alleviate some of that stress, eliminate fatigue, and perhaps see a pep in your step after a session; there are a ton of benefits to floating, and there are no screens required.

Multiple locations

Picture a rainy afternoon on a fall day and taking your sweet time while checking out various art exhibits. This is a great option for art lovers, of course, but it’s also a great way to stay stimulated sans-screen, appreciate the talents of our fellow humans, or learn a thing or two. And admission is anywhere from free to $15, generally.

Mindful activities that support local businesses

Multiple locations

Journaling, reading, doodling, and crafting are all really good for the soul and don’t require screens, right? Well, making a stop at a place like Shop at MATTER, Petals & Pages, and Wordshop Paperie to pick up a new notepad, book, or some origami paper, then hauling your goods to a nearby park (or your front porch) is a good way to support local shops and nurture your creative side. These activities can be done pretty much anywhere—your favorite coffee shop, in your garden, or at your remote mountain campsite—and fulfill that need for serotonin without the doom scrolling.

Multiple locations

An excellent way to unplug? Leaving your phone at home and doing some good for your community. This may come as a surprise, but it’s both difficult and frowned upon to clean up a local park or bottle-feed kittens while simultaneously looking at your phone (though we’re sure some have tried). If you prefer to have something to keep your hands busy while taking a screen break, consider helping out in some way. Plus, cleaning a park or assisting at animal shelters can be solitary enough that day-to-day noise seems a lot less…noisy. Here’s a list to get you started.

Central Business District

It would be rude to use your phone during high tea, don’t you think? Whether you like tea or not, there’s something really special about the care taken to craft tiny (delicious) finger sandwiches and perfectly set out beautiful, authentic silverware and porcelain teacups. Tea is often meant to be shared among friends and family and this offering at the Palace is great for connecting with the ones you love and leaving with full, happy bellies.

Denver Farm Dinners

Multiple locations

What’s better than a delicious, chef-cooked meal? One without the noise and chaos of a popular restaurant, plus a bit of golden hour and a lot of fresh air. Colorado is lucky to have several restaurants, chefs, and event venues (like Lyons Farmette) that create incredible farm dinner experiences to showcase local talent, growers, and producers and bring people together over food. You can leave your phone in the car (you won’t need it, anyway) and soak in the flavors and feelings of this unique experience while out in the open mountain air.