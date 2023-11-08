Embrace Your Inner Viking at This Colorado Fest Dedicated to the Norse God of Snow

Drive time:

1 hour, 30 mins from Denver.

More things to do in Breckenridge, Colorado:

We’re not trying to be cute, but you should probably try to ski or snowboard at least once while you’re in Breck, especially if you’re not a Colorado local. This area boasts some of the very best powder and downhill fun in the world, let alone the state and country. The Breckenridge Ski Resort has five peaks of breathtaking runs for people of all ages and skill levels. Relatively new to the mountain is the Freedom SuperChair on Peak 7, which you can take to the top, stopping for a hot toddy at Pioneer Crossing before making your descent.

The Breckenridge Nordic Center offers other winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowcat tours if you’re eager for wintry fun but a little less adrenaline, and there are plenty of places to take the kids sledding.

And when you’re not shopping to your heart’s content along Main Street (beware the siren call of the craftsmanship at Overland), you might be pleasantly surprised at the abundance of art and entertainment at your fingertips around town. Several galleries and artisans dot the area, and Breck Create always has an interesting class on the schedule. But sometimes, you just want the simple comfort of a movie, and that’s fine too.

Best restaurants and bars in Breckenridge, Colorado:

Breckenridge Brewery is obviously a must while you’re here—the Avalanche Amber Ale and Vanilla Porter are recurring crowd favorites. If you’re craving something a bit stronger, there’s always Breckenridge Distillery, with its reasonable tour and tasting prices, many accolades, and plenty of spirits to go around, whether you prefer vodka or bourbon.

For an elevated dining experience, we recommend Rootstalk by Chef Matt Vawter and team—cozy up with some butternut squash bisque or fill up on a Berkshire pork tenderloin after a day of winter activity. Find awesome pizza, pasta, and sandwiches at Giampietro and equally impressive Mediterranean food at BoLD.

If you’re browsing the shops along Main Street, it’s advised that you attempt to snag a crepe from Crepes A La Carte—you’ll smell them long before you see them. And for those looking for heartier fare, the Bison Chili Soup and various meat-centric entrees at Blue Stag Saloon truly can’t be beat.

The warm comfort of Mexican food can be found at Mi Casa, and sometimes you just need some good old-fashioned pub grub alongside a cold beer in a casual setting—and that’s exactly what Downstairs at Eric’s is perfect for.

Where to stay in Breckenridge, Colorado:

Staying in Breckenridge is sort of like a choose-your-own-adventure; stay off the beaten path in a cabin rental or Airbnb where you can make yourself truly feel at home for the weekend. Or, opt for something a bit more luxurious that’s just steps from Downtown Breckenridge. Gravity Haus is one of the top-tier hotels in the state, let alone Breck. Enjoy amenities like a sauna and soaking tubs, gear rental (to avoid the lines on the slopes), fitness classes, and both a coffee and juice bar for on-the-go treats. Oh, and your four-legged friends are welcome, too.

Other lodging favorites include One Ski Hill Place and The Lodge at Breckenridge, both of which offer that rustic, après-ski vibe, their own restaurants (so you need not travel far for good food if you’re snowed in) and round-the-clock shuttles to and from the mountain.