Explore a Different Side of Detroit at These Parks and Museums

If you only know Detroit by its downtown district, Comerica Park or the Fox Theatre, you don’t really know Detroit. The sprawling, culturally-rich city has hidden treasures all over its expansive landscape, many due to its history as a center for African American art, the motor industry, and its proximity to the natural beauty of Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River. Named one of the world's greatest places by TIME in 2022, Detroit offers an unapologetic but sophisticated perspective on what a city can be and adds to the tapestry of Michigan's fresh, unique attractions. We’ve put together a guide to getting out of downtown Detroit and seeing more sides of the city — specifically, some of Detroit’s best museums and outdoor spaces.

Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum This unique museum was founded by visual storyteller Olayami Dabls as a space to preserve African material culture and educate the Detroit community about the importance of certain materials in the history of African and world art. Focusing mainly on iron, rock, wood and mirrors, the museum features 18 outdoor installations as well as the African Bead Gallery, N’kisi House and the African Language Wall. Altogether, the museum occupies almost two city blocks and offers visitors a fresh perspective on art history.

Detroit Riverwalk The Riverwalk is a scenic route that stretches down the east side of the city along the Detroit River, connecting an array of parks, outdoor spaces and activities. From downtown, you can walk (or ride a bike from Wheelhouse) up to the popular William G. Milliken State Park, which has a harbor and a raised berm perfect for picnicking and wildlife viewing. A short distance farther north is Robert C. Valade Park and its endless amenities, including a community barbecue pavilion, sandy beach and Detroit’s only floating bar. (The park is also across the street from Atwater Brewery, a stop on the Michigan Brew Trail that offers local craft beers and outdoor seating.) And for those looking to spend time on the water itself, Detroit River Sports offers kayak and paddle board tours of the river and its islands.

Belle Isle Just north of William G. Milliken State Park and Valade Park is Belle Isle, a must-see destination for any Detroit visitor. The 82-acre island is located in the Detroit River and not only offers stunning natural beauty and scenic views but is also home to cultural and environmental attractions like the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, a nature center and more. Visitors can pack a picnic lunch and eat it in the fresh air on the lawn before strolling into one of the museums or simply take a drive around the island to see the whole park all at once.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Learn more about an important chapter in Detroit’s history by visiting The Henry Ford Museum, located right outside of the city in Dearborn. Along with spotlighting the story of the automobile industry in Michigan, the museum also tracks the history of American innovation, from the agricultural revolution to the Wright Brothers’ flights. The museum is located on a large complex that also includes Greenfield Village, an 80-acre outdoor historical village that offers hands-on history lessons, rides and other activities.

Detroit's Public Art From street art recently created by local artists to historical architecture and landmarks, you can spend a day wandering around outside in Detroit and see a variety of free public art. Murals have been painted all over the city, including a large collection housed at the city’s Eastern Market and a noteworthy series in southwest Detroit celebrating Hispanic culture. If you're looking to see the unique artistic landmarks of the city, make sure to stop by the lobby of the Guardian Building and visit the "Monument to Joe Louis" and "United We Stand" sculptures.

Third Man Records and Exhibit 3000 Explore Detroit’s robust music history at two of the city’s iconic music venues. At Third Man Records visitors can shop for vinyl and merch, check out the historical memorabilia and photos on display, and even watch records being pressed at the on-site plant. A short drive north from Third Man Records is Exhibit 3000, the world’s first techno music museum. Focused on the evolution of the genre in Detroit, the museum offers guided tours by appointment only. Both Exhibit 3000 and Third Man Records have event spaces for live music performances. (For even more live music in Detroit, check out these unique venues.)

Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit Located in Detroit’s arts-focused Midtown neighborhood, this museum (called "MOCAD" for short) offers a wide-ranging collection of contemporary art from artists based in Michigan and across the globe. MOCAD’s exhibitions are housed in a unique 22,000-square-foot building, a former auto dealership that was renovated with the goal of melding its historical character with the aesthetics of a modern museum building. After wandering the indoor exhibit spaces, visitors can grab a bite to eat in the building’s indoor/outdoor café and stroll around the outdoor installations.

N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Art Down the street from MOCAD in Midtown, the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art also offers a world-class contemporary art collection. Founded by a leading art dealer, the center provides a place for notable contemporary works to be preserved (with a focus on important African American works), while also offering local artists the opportunity to have their work shown. The museum features four exhibit spaces, including spaces for indoor and outdoor performance art, and also has a vegetarian restaurant, bookstore and wine bar onsite.