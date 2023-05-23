This Road Trip Proves Central California Is the New Coastal California

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks (2-3 nights)

Sequoia

After you’ve spent a few days unplugging, unwinding, and communing with nature in Mineral King, head back down the white-knuckle Mineral King Drive toward Three Rivers, then hang a right onto Highway 180 (Sierra Drive) as it becomes Generals Highway, a 32.5-mile drive that takes you through the heart of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. (Be sure to check current conditions; while the parks are projected to re-open in mid-April, some areas may remain closed until late May.)

Just minutes after entering Sequoia National Park, you’ll encounter the first scenic stop and photo op along the route, Tunnel Rock: a big boulder covering what was once a roadway that creates a “tunnel.” Get out of the car, take the picture, and keep on truckin’ – there are many stops like this along Generals Highway.

While there are countless opportunities for hiking and camping and you could easily spend a week(s) out here exploring it all, for those who only have a day or two, you can still see a lot. Generals Highway – and, later along Highway 180, Kings Canyon Road – is full of scenic views, roadside pull-outs overlooking vast vistas, and awe-striking landmarks.

Along this route you will see General Sherman, an utterly massive Sequoia known as the world's largest tree (more technically, it’s the largest known living single-stem tree). Estimated to be 2,200-2,700 years old, General Sherman stands 275 feet high and measures 103 feet around at its base. It is incomprehensibly huge.

There are several groves of giant sequoias located within Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks – fun fact, seven of the 10 largest trees in the world grow within these two parks – but the aptly named Giant Forest is the largest of the unlogged sequoia groves (and home to General Sherman). Get out of the car to explore these natural wonders on the Big Trees Trail (0.75 miles) and the Congress Trail (2.7 miles); both are accessible paved trails. Another popular, short (1 mile) hike located in the Giant Forest will take you up 350 stairs to the top of Moro Rock, an imposing granite dome that looms prominently over this section of Sequoia. The view from the top is worth the quad burn.

You’ll have to briefly leave Generals Highway and take Crescent Meadow Road to the Moro Rock Trailhead, but even if you don’t plan any further hiking in Crescent Meadow (although, not for nothing, the High Sierra Trail is right there), do drive on just a little bit farther past Moro Rock. You’ll then pass through Sequoia National Park's Tunnel Log, another massive sequoia, which once stood 275 feet tall, that fell over the road. Because these sequoias are so huge and so heavy (General Sherman weighs about 4.2 million pounds), instead of removing it, the park service just cut a tunnel through it. Et voilà: tunnel log!

Another diversion off Generals Highway near the Giant Forest will take you to Crystal Cave, one of at least 240 known caves located within Sequoia National Park. This marble cavern is worth a few hours of exploration – book one of the park’s guided cave tours to see some of the cave’s fragile formations, and if you’re really in for an adventure, book the 3.5-hour Wild Cave Tour that will have you crawling on your belly and climbing through narrow passageways.

There are also many waterfalls to chase between these two parks. Tokopah Falls is an easy 3.4-mile roundtrip hike that starts at the Lodgepole Campground near the Giant Forest and leads to a 1,200-foot cascading waterfall surrounded by granite cliffs.