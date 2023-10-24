Grab Your BFFs: These 8 Epic Fall Mountain Towns Await

Calvin Zhang Calvin Zhang

Mountain destinations certainly get plenty of winter hype. But fall is actually the best time to visit these regions, in our humble opinion. Along with colorful foliage, you can expect spectacular hiking, comfort food galore at cozy restaurants, inviting fireplaces (preferably at your home away from home), and, if you’re lucky, clear, starry night skies. For a welcome blend of autumnal beauty, relaxation, and action, keep reading for our favorite group getaways to the peaks.



Princeton, MA With 27 trails, eight chairlifts, and a 2006-foot summit, Wachusett Mountain provides some of the most vibrant fall color in New England from endless vantage points. Enjoy over 17 miles of hiking trails within Wachusett Mountain State Reservation or skip the Achilles-level workout and take the lifts up to the top of the mountain to take in a birds-eye view of the changing leaves. Groups can book their stay at Great Wolf Lodge (did we mention the indoor water park?) or the elegant 112-room Colonial Hotel, both of which are close to the hills. If you can get the timing right, round out your trip’s schedule with a visit to the Fall Food Truck Fest, now in its fourth year, on November 4.

Hamburg, NJ Grab your guys and gals and journey some 80 minutes outside of New York City to Crystal Springs Resort, the Northeast's largest solar-powered resort and home to the largest wine collection in the NYC area. Tucked along the Appalachian Mountains, you can choose from the Grand Cascades Lodge or The Minerals Hotel in adjacent Vernon Township, less than 15 minutes apart, for your digs. Between the two hotels, the resort has a smattering of dining options, including superb Restaurant Latour. Helmed by executive chef Chef Aishling Stevens and wine director Susanne Wagner, the three- or seven-course tasting menu showcases the bounty of local farms and the establishment’s foraging program with hits like Scottish Langoustine with wild fennel, curd, pickled watermelon, and chocolate mousse with warm cherry cake and coconut ice cream. Fall group activity highlights include glow golf at dusk, axe throwing, pickleball social night, and getting pampered at the Reflections Spa after a morning on the trails marveling at the tree’s changing colors. If you and your amigos would like to work on your swing, reserve some tee time at the golf course to put the icing on your alpine escape.

The Poconos, PA If you want another getaway where you and your favorite pals don’t leave your hotel, may we suggest Great Wolf Lodge Poconos? Right next to the main property, the resort recently unveiled 30 1,500-square-foot villas designed exclusively for the Pocono Mountains resort. Designed by Nate Berkus, The Woodland Villas sleep eight to 20 people and showcase amenities like a private outdoor patio, fully equipped kitchenette, and included water park passes (you get water park passes included with your stay at the main hotel, too). Along with the famed water park, there’s a ropes course and mini golf. Hungry? Yeah, you don’t need to leave for that, either. The property features multiple dining outlets on-site including Timbers Table & Kitchen with delectable family-style dishes and Wood’s End Creamery for over-the-top ice cream concoctions. P.S. If for some reason you’re antsing to get off the property, venture to Big Pocono State Park, which stays open for hiking and mountain biking through early December.

Jackson Hole, WY Tuck in at the only hotel on Jackson’s historic Town Square, The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel and get into the Western spirit with your nearest and dearest. Great for a crew that loves the great outdoors, the hotel’s “Pathfinders” concierges can point you to the region’s best leaf peeping and aspen groves, tell you exactly where to hike at Grand Teton National Park or Yellowstone National Park, and where to spot birds and wildlife at Ski Lake Trail in the Tetons. For another great lodging option, try Caldera House, an eight-suite hotel in Teton Village that’s a stone’s throw away from the tram and a quick drive to Grand Teton National Park. When you’re recovering from a long day of hiking or biking, you’ll be grateful for the property’s spa, heated outdoor infinity plunge pool, and sauna. Ditto for nearby eateries like Mangy Moose Restaurant and Saloon, a beloved watering hole since 1967 which often hosts live music.

Kenoza Lake, NY Sullivan County’s Catskills shine year-round, but there's just something about the region when paired with crisp fall air. Stay at Kenoza Hall, where groups will love sprawling out in the property’s cozy-chic bungalows and eating far too many pear and Gorgonzola salads and grilled trout almondine at the restaurant. The guided “morgen lauf” (morning walk) on Saturday mornings is a must-do, where you'll walk along the tranquil trails right on the hotel’s grounds, as is a yoga class (or aerial yoga class, if you dare) at the Hemlock Spa. No Catskills adventure is complete without apple picking in the fall, so head to Stone Ridge Orchard or Majestic Farm to have some fruity fun. One day during your vacation, drive about 20 minutes to The Eldred Preserve for a meal at The Homestead Restaurant and Lounge and stroll around the property’s bucolic ponds. The smoked trout dip is enough to warrant the trip.

