7 Fun BFF Road Trips Within 3 Hours of Philly

The Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library in Winterthur, DE. | Matthew Williams The Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library in Winterthur, DE. | Matthew Williams

La Posada, a boutique property in Milford, PA.

Milford, PA If the tiny Poconos town of Milford isn't on your radar, it should be. About a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Philly, you'll find the Tom Quick Inn (which has its own speakeasy), La Posada, a small hotel on the Delaware River with the excellent Felix’s Cantina, serving up grub with a Yucatecán flair, and Hotel Fauchère, a classy, handsomely-outfitted boutique property that has hosted John F. Kennedy, Theodore Roosevelt, and American writer and forester Bob Marshall. Once you’re situated, enjoy live music, dinner, and cocktails at Hotel Fauchère’s Bar Louis before tucking in early. Over the next few days, you’ve got a lot to cram in, from free admission at Forest Hall Studios, currently showcasing the “Wildlife” exhibit by Hunt Slonem (open on weekends only) to hiking the Milford Knob Trail in the scenic Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Other must-dos while in town include ambling down historic main street, touring the grounds of Grey Towers — the family property donated to the U.S. Forest Service by Milford resident Gifford Pinchot, who served as the first Chief of the Forestry Service — and seeing a movie or performing arts show at Milford Theater, established in the 1920s. Fun fact: Milford was a popular resort town in the Gilded Age era, around the turn of the 20th century.

InterContinental D.C. The Wharf. | Courtesy of InterContinental D.C. The Wharf

The Wharf in Washington, D.C. Even if you’ve been to D.C. half a dozen times, you may have overlooked this happening new district. About 2 hours and 45 minutes (depending on however bad the traffic is along the 139-mile stretch between the cities) from Philly, the revitalized neighborhood overlooks the Potomac River and boasts green spaces aplenty, water taxis, and a seasonal ice skating rink. Seafood lovers at should also carve out time to visit The Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf, the country’s oldest continuously-operating open-air fish market where the raw bar and hot steamed crabs are the stuff of pescatarian dreams. Post up at InterContinental D.C., strategically located near to bars and restaurants like Potomac Distilling Company (Thrasher's Rum) and the cherished Milk & Honey Café, where you can keep the fishy fantasies rolling with hits like Cajun seafood pasta, the blackened salmon BLT, and the chopped seafood Cobb salad. Looking for some pit stops to break up the drive to D.C.? If you’re all about architecture, wander around Annapolis, or if nature is your calling, frolic around Ridley Creek State Park. For history enthusiasts, Fort McHenry National Monument is another great option.

Lewes Oyster House in Lewes, DE. | Courtesy of VisitSouthernDelaware.com

The grounds of the Blue Fox Motel in the Catskill Mountains of Narrowsburg, NY. | Blue Fox Motel

Narrowsburg, NY The restorative Catskill mountain air can revive you and your besties whether you want a low-key getaway or something more action-packed. You can take a leisurely stroll down Main Street to do a little antiquing or paddle on the Delaware River with Kittatinny, a local tubing and kayaking outfitter and hike the Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock festival. Roughly 168 miles or three hours away from Philly, make Narrowsburg your home base where pizza-heads will delight in the food and views at The Laundrette, a former car wash and laundromat turned pie haven overlooking the Delaware River. Conclude your Main Street perusing with a brunch at the buzzy Heron, if you can snag a table, that is. The Blue Fox Motel, a meticulously renovated 1950s boutique motel, has motel suites, cabins, and a five-bedroom guesthouse to fit a variety of groups’ needs and price points. Plus, there’s a great restaurant on-site, and in the summer, the pool here is the place to be — assuming you’re not out admiring the two adorable goat mascots that reside on the four-acre grounds.

Atlantic City | Visit Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ Within about an hour and change from Philly sits the famed Atlantic City. Test lady luck at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa or the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, both of which make for sweet digs and the latter of which is welcoming Stevie Nicks, comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short for a combined show, and Ludacris with Juvenile in 2024. Satisfy your hunger at Nobu Atlantic City, where you can chase dishes like tuna crispy rice and miso black cod with Atlantic Ocean views, or the recently unveiled Cardinal, whose menu is all about ingredients from the Garden State served up in an industrial interior space — or when weather permits, “the garden” or patio spaces. Continue with the self-indulgence theme at the newly opened Island Waterpark, a giant indoor water park at Showboat Atlantic City, another top-notch hotel. Another solid choice is booking tickets for your crew to see Spiegelworld’s “The Hook,” an acrobatic cabaret of sorts with a major hit of humor at Caesars Atlantic City. If there’s a show on the calendar, carve time to see a theatrical performance at Eagle Theater in Hammonton, NJ, a one-time silent movie house that opened in 1914 that’s halfway between Philly and AC.

Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino & Resort | Wind Creek Hospitality