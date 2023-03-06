14 of the Most Convenient Hikes From Major American Cities

Living in a city doesn't have to mean giving up access to nature. Sure, your daily environment might be more concrete jungle than actual jungle, but odds are, excellent hiking is just a short drive (or even train ride) away. You don't need to stock up on fancy hiking gear and plan for a weeklong trip to a remote destination: A supportive pair of sneakers or boots with good grip and one of these easily accessible trails conveniently located near major U.S. cities will do the trick. Before you head out, make sure you eat a hearty meal like one of Pacific Foods' new ready-to-serve hearty soups and plant-based chilis to keep you going. All that's left to do is fill your pack with plenty of water and hit the trail.

Breakneck Ridge Loop Cold Spring, New York

This three-mile loop trail includes several rocky scrambles, but the climb is well worth it for the payoff: panoramic views of the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even extend the hike to the nearby town of Cold Spring by connecting to the Notch Trail. New York City dwellers can take Metro North to the trailhead in Breakneck Ridge in just an hour and a half — about the same amount of time it would take to drive there without traffic.

Cahuenga Peak Los Angeles, California

L.A. has no shortage of Instagram-famous hikes — from influencer-bait Runyon Canyon to the touristy trek to the Hollywood sign — but Cahuenga Peak in Griffith Park stands out from the pack. After ascending more than 800 feet, you'll be rewarded with views of Downtown L.A. to the west and Burbank to the north. Don't miss the spur to the Wisdom Tree, a lone pine overlooking the city that's been used as a geocaching site. Temescal Canyon Pacific Palisades, California

Prefer ocean views over downtown L.A. cityscapes? Head to Temescal Canyon Trail in Temescal Gateway Park. After walking a little over a mile into the canyon, you'll enter Topanga State Park and cross a bridge over a small waterfall. Keep climbing up to the ridge for sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean —and a much-appreciated ocean breeze.

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve Darien, Illinois

About a half-hour drive from Chicago, this forest preserve includes more than 11 miles of hiking trails — ideal for a hiker who loves to ramble. For a full afternoon hike, take the Waterfall Glen Trail Loop. Yes, it's a 9.3-mile route, but the gently rolling hills keep it from becoming too challenging. Looking for something shorter? Start at the Waterfall Parking Lot and take the Rocky Glen Trail to Sawmill Creek Waterfall before turning back.

Lands End Trail San Francisco, California

Abandoned saltwater pools, a rock labyrinth, views of the Golden Gate Bridge — the trail network within Golden Gate National Recreation Area at Lands End has everything. These meandering coastal trails have seemingly endless historic sites and natural beauty to admire, making for a truly enjoyable afternoon by the bay.

East Palisades Trail Sandy Springs, Georgia

Ten miles outside midtown Atlanta, the East Palisades Trail follows the Chattahoochee River for a very enjoyable four-miler. The pinnacle of the hike is the view from the bluffs, where you can fully admire the dramatic angles of the river rocks. Alderfer and Three Sisters Park Evergreen, Colorado

With 16 miles of trails to choose from, Alderfer and Three Sisters Park offers something for every kind of Colorado hiker. Still adjusting to the high elevation? Maybe opt for the tame Wild Iris Loop. Ready for a bit of a challenge? Tackle the Sisters Trail for views of three unusual rocky outcroppings. The park is just 45 minutes outside Denver, so it's easily accessible as a day trip. World's End Hingham, Massachusetts

In 1890, famed Central Park landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted designed a residential subdivision for the land that would eventually become World's End. The project never came to be — other than the drives Olmsted planned, which form the preserve's walking trails. Today, you'll find saltwater marshes, gentle glacier-formed hills known as drumlins, meadows, and sweeping views of the Boston skyline from this preserve 45 minutes outside the city. Cougar Mountain Regional Wilderness Park Renton, Washington

Nothing embodies the Pacific Northwest lifestyle quite like driving 20 minutes from Seattle to mature second-growth forests in the Issaquah Alps. Cougar Mountain Park Regional Wildlife Park offers some exceptional vistas, such as the eye-popping look at Mount Rainier from Debbie's View — though the nearly 7-mile, 1,600-foot climb is certainly a challenging hike. For something more low key, try the Cave Hole Trail.

