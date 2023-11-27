The Holiday Travel Survival Guide for Traveling With Family and Friends
Experts weigh in with their top tips for making vacation with friends and family, dare we say, fun.
Traveling with friends and family can be a capital-C challenge — particularly during the holidays. “Just because you love someone doesn't mean you'll enjoy traveling with them, especially during the most overwhelming travel season of the year,” says Chu Hui Cha, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist. There’s the friend who claims the giant en suite bedroom for herself, the brother-in-law who picks a fight over everything, or the niece and nephew who have entirely different schedules than your college-aged cousins . . . just to name a few tricky travel scenarios.
As Joanna Hardis, LISW-S, a masters level social worker, puts it, “delays, cancellations, unexpected illnesses (norovirus!), overtired kids (and adults), unpredictable weather, family and friends stressed out — the possible things that can go wrong are endless.” It’s a miracle we even get in the car, train, or plane in the first place. Whatever the case, we’re here to help you breeze through your vacation sans tense dinner table conversations and daily meltdowns. Ahead, road warriors and mental health practitioners reveal their top tips for navigating holiday travel with loved ones.
Before your vacation begins, facilitate open communication and manage expectations
This is the guiding principle Mollie Spiesman, LCSW, a psychotherapist in private practice in New York, abides by. “Before the trip, discuss everyone's expectations, preferences, and potential challenges,” she says. “Establishing clear communication channels lays the foundation for a smoother journey and helps address concerns proactively.”
Along those lines, you’ll also want to do a reality check on how you hope the trip goes. "Traveling with the family during the holiday period can be stressful because of all the different expectations everyone holds for the trip,” says Justin Albertynas, CEO of travel-tech startup Ratepunk, who travels with his daughter and family constantly, especially during the holiday season. “The overexcitement of the holidays can seriously add to the anxiety while traveling,” he says, noting that unexpected changes can cause emotions to boil over due to the heightened significance we attach to the holiday season. “Everyone kind of expects everything to be tip-top perfect, which, most often, will not be the case.”
It all comes back to establishing a dialogue long before wheels-up on your holiday adventure. "Pre-planning and discussing the expectations for the trip seems to help my holiday travel with the family a lot. Discuss what everyone's bucket list items are for the destination, and then compromise in a way that everyone gets to see or do at least a few things,” Albertynas suggests. “Without this, there would be a ton of stress, rushing, and unexpected emotions during the trip, which might ruin it for everyone. With this method, we ensure that everyone knows what they're getting when starting the trip.”
Create a digital itinerary
"Ensure seamless communication during the journey by setting up a shared digital itinerary. This can include travel details, accommodation information, and important contact numbers, as well as photos of passports, drivers licenses, and other important documents.” Social media personalities Chad and Mia Dickson, travel enthusiasts and parents to four children between the ages of seven and 17, are following this method for their upcoming move to Bali on Christmas Day 2023. “Having this information readily available minimizes last-minute stress and keeps everyone on the same page,” they say. Consider apps like Tripit, where you can make and share detailed itineraries, or simply create a shared Google Doc.
Be flexible
Once you’re on your vacation, being nimble when things don’t go according to plan is key. “If you’re traveling with others, it helps to be flexible. When people are anxious and feel out of control, they can get more controlling,” Hardis says. “If you know this is your pattern, notice when it’s happening and try to loosen your grip. Everyone will thank you.”
Tamiz Ahmed, cofounder and CTO of baby registry site Poppylist.com, has taken more than 35 trips with his two children under three years old. When he travels with other families, particularly those with young kids, he sees time and time again how essential flexibility is. “Requiring everyone to be on the same schedule is unrealistic and can lead to lots of stress,” he says, noting that it’s helpful when each family gets their own rental car and a big enough vacation home to allow everyone to have control over their family's preferred schedule. “This will naturally lead to a more enjoyable trip,” he says.
As Hardis pointed out, so many vacations and holidays “are tanked” because people put too much pressure on the outcome of the experience from making every minute count to having the best time and creating peak memories. “Instead, focus on what you can control: the process,” Hardis says. “When something happens, how can you respond?
Give adults roles to streamline the day-to-day
Cha recommends dividing the responsibilities of a trip more or less equally among the adults traveling. “This reduces stress by not burdening just one person with the logistics and planning,” she says, adding that when everyone takes an active role, expectations tend to be more realistic and there's a lower likelihood of disappointment. Some ideas for what various folks can do including grocery shopping, purchasing tickets for museums and activities (everyone can reimburse this taskmaster seamlessly through Zelle®), researching and arranging restaurant reservations, babysitting, spearheading cleanup, and packing for the return trip.
You can perhaps designate specific tasks to kids, too. "One fun thing I started doing with my family is allocating the fun little ‘roles’ for the journey. For example, my daughter would become the photographer, catching all the little moments of the trip; my wife would become the historian, always providing some interesting historical facts about the various locations we may go to or pass while traveling, and so on,” Albertynas says. “I've found that this very well distracts from the boring or troubling parts of travel and keeps everyone engaged and entertained, creating some fun moments to talk about later.” Dibs on being the restaurant researcher.
Schedule plenty of downtime — and alone time
“A common mistake is over-scheduling, trying to fit in too many activities. This can lead to burnout and tensions,” Spiesman says. Instead, she advocates for building in downtime and being open to adjusting the itinerary. “Leave room for spontaneity and relaxation.” The Dicksons also believe overlooking downtime can be a common pitfall for holiday travel. “Many travelers pack their schedule too tightly, leading to exhaustion,” nothing that they follow a one day on, one day off schedule to maintain a balance between exploration and rejuvenation.
Cha also suggested scheduling in alone time, so everyone has an opportunity to take a break from interacting with the group. “Even if you end up not using them, it's important to be prepared for downtime with podcasts, books, work, crafts, etc., so that you can take a breather from engagement as needed,” she says, noting that this tip is particularly useful on long road trips with loved ones or plane journeys that involve a lot of waiting at the airport.
Spending a little time recharging on your own each day sets you up for success when navigating tough interpersonal dynamics and helps you put your best foot forward. “A common mistake people make when traveling during the holidays with their loved ones is not thinking about when they might need time alone for their own mental health,” she says. “For instance, if you're sharing a room with someone, is there a place that feels comfortable for you to meditate or journal or have a session with your therapist? The point is to be intentional in some choices for your own well-being so that when you come back, there's not this feeling of ‘now I need a real vacation because that was so busy and stressful.’”
Don’t forget to prioritize sleep
Last but not least, count those sheep — whether you’re in Sacramento or Sullivan County. Hardis said not getting enough sleep is a frequent faux pas of traveling, and can lead to not-so-fun consequences. “Whether you’re traveling with kids or adults, forgoing sleep can be such a bad move. Obviously jet lag can interfere, but prioritizing sleep, especially with kids, will make for a better experience,” she says. “When the body doesn’t get enough sleep, the mood is off. If you have moody kids or friends at baseline, lack of sleep will potentiate it.” Even if you’re not traveling across time zones, you’ll find that being well rested on the road can make all the difference between keeping your calm during a heated moment with family or friends and losing your cool and regretting it.