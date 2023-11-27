Traveling with friends and family can be a capital-C challenge — particularly during the holidays. “Just because you love someone doesn't mean you'll enjoy traveling with them, especially during the most overwhelming travel season of the year,” says Chu Hui Cha, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist. There’s the friend who claims the giant en suite bedroom for herself, the brother-in-law who picks a fight over everything, or the niece and nephew who have entirely different schedules than your college-aged cousins . . . just to name a few tricky travel scenarios.

As Joanna Hardis, LISW-S, a masters level social worker, puts it, “delays, cancellations, unexpected illnesses (norovirus!), overtired kids (and adults), unpredictable weather, family and friends stressed out — the possible things that can go wrong are endless.” It’s a miracle we even get in the car, train, or plane in the first place. Whatever the case, we’re here to help you breeze through your vacation sans tense dinner table conversations and daily meltdowns. Ahead, road warriors and mental health practitioners reveal their top tips for navigating holiday travel with loved ones.

Before your vacation begins, facilitate open communication and manage expectations

This is the guiding principle Mollie Spiesman, LCSW, a psychotherapist in private practice in New York, abides by. “Before the trip, discuss everyone's expectations, preferences, and potential challenges,” she says. “Establishing clear communication channels lays the foundation for a smoother journey and helps address concerns proactively.”

Along those lines, you’ll also want to do a reality check on how you hope the trip goes. "Traveling with the family during the holiday period can be stressful because of all the different expectations everyone holds for the trip,” says Justin Albertynas, CEO of travel-tech startup Ratepunk, who travels with his daughter and family constantly, especially during the holiday season. “The overexcitement of the holidays can seriously add to the anxiety while traveling,” he says, noting that unexpected changes can cause emotions to boil over due to the heightened significance we attach to the holiday season. “Everyone kind of expects everything to be tip-top perfect, which, most often, will not be the case.”

It all comes back to establishing a dialogue long before wheels-up on your holiday adventure. "Pre-planning and discussing the expectations for the trip seems to help my holiday travel with the family a lot. Discuss what everyone's bucket list items are for the destination, and then compromise in a way that everyone gets to see or do at least a few things,” Albertynas suggests. “Without this, there would be a ton of stress, rushing, and unexpected emotions during the trip, which might ruin it for everyone. With this method, we ensure that everyone knows what they're getting when starting the trip.”

Create a digital itinerary

"Ensure seamless communication during the journey by setting up a shared digital itinerary. This can include travel details, accommodation information, and important contact numbers, as well as photos of passports, drivers licenses, and other important documents.” Social media personalities Chad and Mia Dickson, travel enthusiasts and parents to four children between the ages of seven and 17, are following this method for their upcoming move to Bali on Christmas Day 2023. “Having this information readily available minimizes last-minute stress and keeps everyone on the same page,” they say. Consider apps like Tripit, where you can make and share detailed itineraries, or simply create a shared Google Doc.

Be flexible

Once you’re on your vacation, being nimble when things don’t go according to plan is key. “If you’re traveling with others, it helps to be flexible. When people are anxious and feel out of control, they can get more controlling,” Hardis says. “If you know this is your pattern, notice when it’s happening and try to loosen your grip. Everyone will thank you.”

Tamiz Ahmed, cofounder and CTO of baby registry site Poppylist.com, has taken more than 35 trips with his two children under three years old. When he travels with other families, particularly those with young kids, he sees time and time again how essential flexibility is. “Requiring everyone to be on the same schedule is unrealistic and can lead to lots of stress,” he says, noting that it’s helpful when each family gets their own rental car and a big enough vacation home to allow everyone to have control over their family's preferred schedule. “This will naturally lead to a more enjoyable trip,” he says.

As Hardis pointed out, so many vacations and holidays “are tanked” because people put too much pressure on the outcome of the experience from making every minute count to having the best time and creating peak memories. “Instead, focus on what you can control: the process,” Hardis says. “When something happens, how can you respond?