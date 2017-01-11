Get Out of the City and Take the Best Day Trips From Waikiki

Kaneohe Cruising

Nuuanu -- Waiahole -- Kaneohe

If you’re looking for a less time consuming itinerary (or just want to sleep in a little bit later), Kaneohe is much closer to town and takes less time to get to in comparison to some of the other locations on this list, but still has some unique experiences that are not to miss out on!

Leave town no later than 10 am and choose from two quick waterfall hikes in the Nuuanu area -- Judd trail (aka Jackass Ginger) or Lulumahu Falls. Both are muddy and fun, but be sure to wear bug spray to avoid being eaten by all the mosquitoes!

It’s about a 45 minute drive, but well worth it, to Waiahole Poi Factory which is located a little past Heeia. Super ono Hawaiian food and fresh, fresh poi -- combo plates are the way to go so you can eat a little bit of everything! We usually order the side haupia, because one little square of that sweet, coconut creamy goodness is just not enough.