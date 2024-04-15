The Most Beautiful Places to Explore in Texas Will Stun You

Guadalupe Mountains National Park located in West Texas. | Photo by Robert Waltman/Getty Images Guadalupe Mountains National Park located in West Texas. | Photo by Robert Waltman/Getty Images

Not to brag, but Texas is extremely pretty, y’all. It’s also extremely large, making it damn near impossible to fully explore lest your day job allows you to remote “work” from your vanlife. No worries, we’ve sifted out the most awe-inspiring locales in the Lone Star State for you. Build yourself an epic bucket list and check them off one by one—wetlands dripping with Spanish moss, fern-covered grottos, cretaceous-period caverns, and a mammoth granite dome with the best view of the stars.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park Salt Flat

Nestled between Carlsbad and El Paso lies this 135-square-mile park, a beloved treasure for hikers commonly advertised as the “Top of Texas.” Folks can step inside the cavernous paradise to explore the numerous trails cascading throughout while marveling at the mountain’s striking architecture, which narrates the story of an underwater world that once existed there 260 million years ago. The park experiences seasonal visitor surges in the spring and fall (which brings fiery yellow and amber leaves), so be prepared for full parking lots and secure the required advanced reservations for developed campsites.

Caverns Of Sonora Sonora

Just west of the small city of Sonora (roughly halfway between San Antonio and Big Bend), this massive cave carved itself into Cretaceous-period limestone 1.5 to 5 million some odd years ago. The super cool cavern rocks one of the heftiest collections of calcite crystal formations, especially spiraling helictites, in the world. Bw sure to check out the “butterfly,” where two fishtail helictites share the same attachment point, and the "snake pit," where the formations are so densely packed, you’ll be Indiana Jonesing to get out. Tickets and tours are available 364 days a year (sorry, no spelunking on Christmas Day) starting at $24. Those looking to continue their Texas cave exploration can check out the equally eye-catching Natural Bridge Caverns in New Braunfels and Boerne’s Cave Without a Name, among others.

Palo Duro Canyon | Robert W. Hensley/Getty

Palo Duro Canyon State Park Canyon

This tragically underrated canyon, the second-largest in the United States, only attracts around 400,000 people per year (the Grand Canyon, by comparison, sees close to five million; which is why we consider this behemoth to be a better place to be awed by nature). Nicknamed “The Grand Canyon of Texas,” the formidable destination’s sunken valleys show off a seemingly endless string of green- and sunset-colored terra cotta that deserves its due props. Day passes and camping access can be secured in advance online. Santa Elena Canyon Trail Terlingua

Stretching over 800,000 acres, Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the entire US—and it’s also one of the most desolate, with less than 600,000 visitors annually. You may be tempted to hit the Chimneys and Marufo Vega Trails first, but you should make your way over to Santa Elena Canyon Trail, the winding valley that separates the US and Mexico. Flowing with the current of the Rio Grande River and lined by towering 1,000-foot cliffs, the canyon’s water can get as shallow as two feet at points, allowing you to both hoof and paddle it, depending on your preference. Before your visit, pop over to the park's website to keep up with status and safety updates.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Fort Worth

Botanical gardens are local reminders that you don’t have to travel far from an urban landscape to bask in nature’s eye candy. This 120-acre creation—which we recently named one of the most gorgeous botanical gardens in America alongside the Dallas Arboretum—flaunts 22 diverse displays and an array of gorgeous exhibits, from its zen Japanese Garden and romantic Rose Gardens to a Texas Native Forest Boardwalk. Visitors can purchase regular admission tickets or skip the line by snagging tickets online, with prices ranging from $6 for kids to $12 for grownup. Those wanting to dig into the science behind the 2,500 species of plants onsite can also schedule a tour via BRIT campus, the garden’s nearby learning center.

Enchanted Rocks | Arnab Guha Photography/Getty

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area Texas Hill Country

The second-largest granite dome in the nation, the massive pink batholith known as Enchanted Rock is one of the choicest spots to catch those ultra-sexy, big and bright Texas stars. It sits in the also the only IDA-recognized Dark Sky Park in the state, which means the low light pollution here gives you an incredible view of the night sky. Cooler yet, local Indigenous tribes believed the rock was haunted and imbued with magical powers, and legend has it that anyone who stays overnight becomes invisible. You’ll have to camp out to see for yourself. Reserve your day pass or camping site in advance online. Lost Maples State Natural Area Vanderpool

You know that coworker who's always complaining about how the leaves in Texas never change color? Go ahead and tell him he’s wrong. Standing tall as the only maple forest in Texas, Lost Maples spans more than 2,000 rust, gold, and green-hued acres throughout Bandera and Real counties. Pristine hiking trails lined with steep limestones, glistening streams, and verdant grasslands await, and after an afternoon of sight-seeing, trekkers can unwind around the fire with some hearty grub at the park’s campground near Sabinal River, complete with 30 spacious sites. Take a serene spring/summer trip, or wait for prime foliage peaking mid-October through mid-November. Medina River Bandera County

Anyone who’s anyone has floated the Guadalupe, but this less-crowded 116-mile-long river—starting in northwest Bandera County and ending just southeast of San Antonio—is equally, if not more, enjoyable. Lined with cedar, live oak, and limestone bluffs mirroring the spring-fed rapids, it’s long been a hotbed for kayakers and rafters. Don’t miss Chamblee Falls on the North Prong, where both a 10-foot and smaller four-foot waterfall provide some pretty blissful scenery. If it’s paddling and tubing season, try the Medina River Company for tube and kayak rentals, and check the river flow rate before you depart.

Jacob's Well Natural Area | Courtesy of Hays County Parks

Jacob's Well Wimberley

While the thrill of diving into this seriously sexy artesian spring and attached 140-foot-deep limestone cavern will be on hold until it opens up (typically in late spring), the surrounding park remains open for hiking and viewing year-round. The nearly mile-long, 140-foot-deep chartered cave is believed to be the longest underwater cave in Texas, and only experienced cave divers are permitted to go down. All others are welcome to explore the nature preserve, take guided tours, and reserve a swimming sesh once the well’s yearly restoration is complete. Check for updates on access and safe water levels.

Mount Bonnell Austin

With a name like Mt. Bonnell, you might envision this destination as a heighty slab of terrain painted with rocky slopes and soaring trees—but rest assured that the term “mount,” in this case, is a bit misleading (it sits in “Hill Country” after all.) Settled inside Covert Park and sitting about 775 feet above sea level, this unintimidating hiking path has been dazzling Austinites with splendid views of the city’s ever-changing skyline since the 1850s. Visitors can trek up the trail to the peak to catch the dazzling sunset or share a hearty picnic with friends. Even better, the top is perched east of the lush Lake Austin, providing prime leaf-peeping opportunities. Both parking and entry is free—just be sure to check the Austin parks website for details before you go, and don’t forget your SPF.

Gorman Falls Texas Hill Country

We don’t even know why you’d visit Colorado State Bend Park without taking the 3-mile round-trip hike to this hidden treasure. Complete the first half of the trek and you’ll be treated to a misty chill, complete with a breathtaking 60-foot waterfall cascading into a fern-coated grotto, plus some new Instagram followers once you make an epic reel of it all. Day passes and camping can be reserved in advance online or by calling 512-389-8900.

Great egret perched on a branch looking over the water hunting for fish in the wetlands at a bald cypress swamp, Caddo Lake, on the border between Louisiana and Texas. | Photo by wanderluster/Getty

Caddo Lake Karnack

Spanish moss encases a thick grove of cypress trees above the vast labyrinth of bayous and wetlands of Caddo Lake, one of the most overlooked jewels in the Lone Star State. It’s one of the only naturally formed lakes in Texas, formed by a gigantic log jam dubbed “The Great Raft,” which began backlogging the Red and Atchafalaya Rivers as far back as 1100 to 1200 CE. It remains gorgeous year-round, featuring vast hoard of oak, maple, and sweetgum trees that typically slip into autumn attire by mid-November. With outdoorsy activities like kayaking and hiking among the reasons to book it here, the lake often reaches capacityand reservations are highly recommended for both camping and day use. Reserve passes online or by calling the customer service center before you visit, and keep an eye on the park website for info about any upcoming closures. Cattail Falls Rio Grande

Out in West Texas, Big Bend National Park lives up to its moniker, blanketing more than 1,252 square miles (that’s bigger than the state of Rhode Island, FYI). That’s a lot of area to cover, so you’ll definitely need to slice up your exploration of the desert oasis. Put this Instagram-baiting waterfall on your hit list. Reaching up to 80 feet, it sits hidden off the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive at the base of the Chisos Mountains. It’s rumoed to rock a fuller flow during the spring and fall months, so consider a visit then; and stay tuned to the park’s website for status and safety updates.

Willow City Loop Fredericksburg

When early April hits, it’s Bluebonnet season in Texas. To get a stupidly pretty, upclose look at bed after bed of the bright purple and blue wildflowers, simply take this hidden, 13-mile scenic drive just outside of Fredericksburg. For bonus points with your bae, pack some Hill Country wine and cheese for the ride.

South Padre Island | Olga Melhiser Photography/Getty

Padre Island Corpus Christi

Yes, you can find pristine white sands and crystal clear emerald waters in Texas. You just have to make the road trip down to Padre Island. The crème de la crème of Lone Star coastlines (and the the world's longest barrier island) stretches 113 miles, edged by Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico. Hit the beaches (and bars) of South Padre Island, including the serene Isla Blanca Park on its southern tip; go birding or visit during the sea turtle hatchling releases in mid-June through August; or score camping reservations to spend a night on the sands and under the stars. Krause Springs Spicewood

You can go ahead and skip the overcrowded jungle that is Barton Springs. Nearby in Spicewood, this Hill Country watering hole is where you can peacefully cliff jump, Tarzan yourself off the rope swing, or lay out on the rocks like a salamander. The 115-acre, family-owned property has 32 springs on site, plus a waterfall, grotto, manmade spring-fed pool, and au naturel pool that flows into Lake Travis. It gets crowded in peak season, but beer helps with that. Day passes are $6-$10 and overnight camping runs $10–$15. Monahans Sandhills State Park Mohanans

The Lone Star’s version of the famous White Sands, the Monahans Sandhills runs the 70-miles-long and 20-miles-wide, sporting monster dunes that reach up to 70 feet. Winds shift the sands’ shape throughout the year, while the dunes manage not to migrate, mostly keeping their positions. The result is a rare and eye-catching desert oasis (though it’s technically not a desert) that can be explored year-round. Rent sand disks to surf the dunes, enjoy an epic horseback ride through its peaks and valleys, or set up camp and catch an incredible sunset.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.