Travel Cool Airbnbs Near Houston to Book This Winter Switch things up a bit.

We love hangin’ in Houston and all, but we also love exploring the rest of the Lone Star State. We’ve brought you the perfect weekend road trips, the most picturesque places in Texas, the most gorgeous locales in South Texas, and some awesome nearby hikes, and now we’re zeroing in on the most tranquil accommodations within shooting distance of Houston. With amenities from infinity pools and outdoor fireplaces to wrap-around decks with sunset views, these cozy Airbnbs are just a road trip away (and so is total serenity).

Resort Glamping at Firesong Ranch Spicewood, Texas

2 guests, $450 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3.5 hours by car

You can immerse yourself in nature while still feeling luxe at the NDotto retreat, set in the heart of Texas Hill Country. The modern one bedroom space rocks a fireplace, full kitchen, spa bath and soaking tub with sunset views on the inside, and an outdoor courtyard with a hot tub, outdoor shower, and another fireplace because this is glamping, y’all.

A Contemporary Waterfront Retreat on Lake Travis Austin, Texas

6 guests, $715 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3 hours by car

Spending a weekend on Lake Travis is a Texas rite of passage, one that you may want to conquer with some friends at this luxurious waterfront retreat. The modern gem boasts two decks overlooking that beautiful lake, plus two outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor grill and dining area, and access to a boat dock, shared swim platform, and kayak.

A Naturalist Boudoir in the Woods Lumberton, Texas

2 guests, $195 per night

Distance from Houston: ~1.5 hours by car

The deeply forested Big Thicket is nature at its finest, and this woodsy “naturalist boudoir” is the perfect place to feel one with said nature. With big open windows, a cabin feel, and sporting awesome things like an outdoor shower, secluded hot tub, and suspended queen bed, this is where you want to truly unplug. Note: If this boudoir is all booked up,

Skyhouse on Canyon Lake New Braunfels, Texas

10 guests, $659 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3.5 hours by car

You’ll have to drive up the winding hillside road to find it, but once you do, the Skyhouse offers gorgeous views of Lake Canyon, and some nice amenities while it’s at it. Dip in the infinity pool, fire up the outdoor grill, and catch the sunset from the wrap-around deck.

The Extraordinary Treehouse Dallas, Texas

4 guests, $269 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3.5 - 4 hours by car

A running brook and seemingly endless forest of Japanese Maples are just some of nature’s beauties that you have to look forward to if you book this getaway. Nestled into Little Forest Hills in the Big D, the treehouse-style property feels like an escape from real life, while still being close to real life.

Live Oak Treehouse at HoneyTree Farm | Courtesy of Airbnb

A Live Oak Treehouse Fredericksburg, Texas

2 guests, $356 per night

Distance from Houston: ~4 hours by car

This luxury cabin is legit on stilts, built right into a cluster of oaks on the Palo Alto Creek. Bring a partner or go solo as you laze the day away in the hammock, soaking in the outdoor tub, and live that treehouse life to the fullest. You can check out the Leaf Treehouse,

A Clifftop Estate Austin, Texas

10 guests, $1,578 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3 hours by car

A Yurt in the Trees Dripping Springs

2 guests, $156 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3 hours by car

Stressed with city life? Consider chillin’ in a straight up yurt in the middle of Texas Hill Country for a few days. This one’s perched between Live Oaks, overlooking a canyon and trickling spring-fed creek, and there’s a quiet common area with porch swings and a fire pits, too.

A Private Geodome Getaway on the Lake Leander, Texas

12 guests, $692 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3 hours by car

Just a half hour outside of Austin, a supremely cool, fully renovated tri-level dome house dubbed the “Black Beauty" awaits your arrival. Take a freshly brewed coffee (or a Bloody Mary) out onto the treetop deck to enjoy in the crisp Texas Hill Country air, climb the spiral staircase to the observation tower loft library for 360 degree views, and get some really awesome photos for your IG grid.

A Luxury Hill Country Villa New Braunfels, Texas

15 guests, $709 per night

Distance from Houston: ~3 hours by car

Skip the fratty, outdated river house rental and level up to this sensational luxury, instead. The 5-bedroom stunner’s got hilltop views, oversized hot tub, and infinity pool complete with a cascading rock waterfall, plus a sick outdoor kitchen with a gas-fired pizza oven.

An Off-Grid Adobe Dome near Big Bend Terlingua, Texas

3 guests, $107 per night

Distance from Houston: ~9.5-10 hours by car

If you’re looking to really, really road trip to somewhere secluded, it doesn’t get much more remote than the Far West Texas ghost town of Terlingua, and accommodations don’t get much cooler than this earthen dome house. The isolated rental sits in one of the few remaining territories under a dark sky ordinance, meaning your views of the big and bright Texas starry night will be incredible, as will the sunrises and sunsets. It’s also a quick 25-minute ride over to Big Bend.

