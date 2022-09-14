Houston’s 11 Best Free Museums to Visit This Fall

Free hours: Thurs, 11 am - 9 pm

Notes: Boasting nearly 70,000 pieces of artwork, this ravishing venue is the perfect go-to when looking to admire diverse exhibitions. It boasts Eric Barnes’ iconic The Sugar Shack painting and Michael Sachs’ visual collection, along with an impressive selection of European art. Plus, as a sweet topper, the museum charges no entrance fees on Thursdays. In addition to the free hours, there are also other intriguing activities to do at MFAH, such as dining at their French-inspired bistro, Le Jardinier, or cruising through their stunning Cullen Sculpture Garden, which is always open to the public at no cost.