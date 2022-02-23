Where to Learn About Houston’s Black History

When embarking on a self-guided history tour of Houston, you’re bound to stumble across multiple sites celebrating, showcasing, and documenting the Black and African American community. From Juneteenth’s powerful presence ringing throughout Galveston Island to wards teeming with Black-owned museums, cultural institutions, and standout selection of OG and contemporary restaurants, the city is richly layered with Black history.

While Black History Month is a great yearly reminder of just how deeply woven Black history is in our city’s fabric, observing and appreciating the contributions of generations of Black Houstononians shouldn’t be limited to February. Keep the spirit alive all year round by getting to know historic neighborhoods brimming with stories of perseverance, outcries for justice, and the dogged fight for equity, inclusion, and a better world for all. Here are 10 fascinating cultural sites to physically (or virtually) visit along a Black history tour of the Bayou City.