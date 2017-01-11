Eastern Texas Towns You Need to Spend More Time In

Denton

Why it’s so great: Denton is the Dallas/Fort Worth area’s unsung little bro. But it’s way cooler than its big bro, because its big bro is kind of a d-bag, plus it’s got awesome stuff like one of the country’s most underrated music scenes and the North Texas State Fair & Rodeo. Covering 911 square miles, the indie town is also home to two universities, Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas, where the impressive College of Music only adds to the pulse of the city. Music fans should check out The Abbey Underground and Dan’s Silverleaf, and look out for festivals like the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. Not surprisingly, the combination of college kids and live music makes for a lively nightlife that is missing in many other East Texas ‘hoods. On top of all that, the Downtown is downright beautiful.

Must-eat foods: Actor Jason Lee is a partner in the ever-hip Barley & Board, where you’ll find cherry-picked charcuterie and cheese boards, a sloppy house burger, and standout brunch. For donuts, chicken biscuits, and donut-chicken-biscuits, look no further than Hypnotic Donuts.