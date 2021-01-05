What We’re Looking Forward to in Houston in 2021

With the complete dumpster fire that was 2020 in the rearview, we are actually kind of maybe starting to get excited about the future again. For one, there’s the whole end of a global pandemic thing that we really, really hope is a part of our 2021, and then there is all of the awesome stuff that the city of Houston has to look forward to this year. From super exciting restaurant openings to the total transformation of historic local spaces, here’s what Houston has in store for 2021: