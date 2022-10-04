The Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Texas

Stretching over 800,000 acres, Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the entire US—and it’s also one of the most desolate, with less than 400,000 visitors annually. You may be tempted to hit the Chimneys and Marufo Vega Trails first, but you should really make your way over to the winding valley that separates the US and Mexico. Flowing with the current of the Rio Grande River and lined by towering 1,000-foot cliffs, the canyon’s water can get as shallow as two feet at points, allowing you to both hoof and paddle it, depending on your preference. Reservations aren’t currently needed to access the park in groups up to 12, but regular fees are collected at the entrances, advanced camping and lodging reservations are required, and visitors must wear a mask when exploring federal buildings. Pop over to the website to keep up with status and safety updates.