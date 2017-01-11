30 Iconic Sights Every Texan Must See

In addition to the thousands of bodies that were laid to rest there, the Battle of the Alamo brought the deaths of another 200 rebel Texans and more than a thousand Mexican soldiers, some of whom were buried while others were burned or tossed in the San Antonio River. It didn’t take long for the ghost sightings to occur, the first of which came only weeks after the battle. After winning the battle and leaving San Antonio, General Santa Anna was captured by Sam Houston. In retaliation, Anna sent messengers back to destroy the Alamo, but when they got there, they claimed to see six spirits guarding the mission door and yelling, "Do not touch the Alamo, do not touch these walls!" Fearing their lives because ghosts are creepy AF, they fled and the Alamo was left standing. Some say the ghosts were spirits of the Alamo defenders, while others say the messengers may have gotten into some rogue peyote. Either way, the Alamo lives on.