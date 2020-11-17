Here's How to Volunteer in Houston This Holiday Season

The holidays are coming up, and 2020 has been a rough year for many. If you’d like to help lift spirits and make the season a little easier for Houston’s most vulnerable, you can. Try volunteering your time at one of the city’s impactful organizations. We’ve listed some of the best ways to do just that below, broken down by interest, but you can check out volunteer resources and matching programs like VolunteerHouston, national database VolunteerMatch, and Houston philanthropy guide Giving Black, too.