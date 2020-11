Thanksgiving Here's How to Volunteer in Houston This Holiday Season 'Tis the season for giving back.

The holidays are coming up, and 2020 has been a rough year for many. If you’d like to help lift spirits and make the season a little easier for Houston’s most vulnerable, you can. Try volunteering your time at one of the city’s impactful organizations. We’ve listed some of the best ways to do just that below, broken down by interest, but you can check out volunteer resources and matching programs like VolunteerHouston, national database VolunteerMatch, and Houston philanthropy guide Giving Black, too.

For those who want to help victims of abuse Ending domestic and sexual violence for all is the goal of the Ending domestic and sexual violence for all is the goal of the Houston Area Women's Center , which sits over in Montrose. Get involved in the volunteer-founded organization by joining the volunteer team, which can include anything from answering calls on the Crisis Hotline to child care activities (opportunities are currently limited due to COVID-19 precautions, but reach out to see how you can help). Star of Hope’s Women and Family Development Center provides safe housing and emotional healing. Check out its virtual volunteer opportunities right now and look out for in-person opps in the future. AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) is a big part of the anti-violence movement in Texas, providing invaluable resources for men and women that are victims of domestic abuse. Apply to volunteer in outreach, administrative assistance, special events, translation, court accompaniment, and more.

Fo those who want to help the arts community Super cool community art platform the To help those struggling with mental illness or contemplating self-harm or suicide With social isolation increasing due to the pandemic, depression is as serious an issue as ever. Local nonprofit Super cool community art platform the Project Row Houses , which sits in one the oldest African-American neighborhoods in Houston, the historic Third Ward, is looking for volunteers to work with at a wide variety of events and activities year-round. Nonprofit group Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts, aka MECA Houston , is committed to community building of underserved youth and adults through arts and cultural programming. Donate your time as a tutors, mentor, or board member, special events assistance, or in marketing or fundraising activities. Musical theatre nonprofit TUTS is always looking for volunteers to join its mission, from work in its theatre operations and classrooms to special events.With social isolation increasing due to the pandemic, depression is as serious an issue as ever. Local nonprofit Crisis Intervention of Houston operates free, confidential crisis and suicide prevention counseling, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Sign up online to get involved and take the upcoming training courses this season; or contact the Texas Suicide Prevention Council to learn about volunteer opportunities locally. Local organization re:MIND offers free and confidential support groups for individuals living with depression and bipolar disorders, as well as family and friends affected by it. Email to find out current volunteer opportunities. Through grassroots efforts, NAMI Greater Houston gives families and persons affected by mental illness a powerful voice in the mental health community (volunteers can sign up online ).

For those interested in mentorship and education Volunteering with For bookworms With the pandemic closing down schools for the better half of the year, childhood education has been hard hit, especially in low-income areas (it’s been estimated that 85% of Houston ISD’s elementary-aged children live at or below the poverty line). Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston means changing the lives of local youths in all communities. Help effect change and build lasting friendships by becoming a mentor , or simply donate your time by volunteering at an event. Become a tutor in English, math, science, and history for SHAPE (Self-Help for African People through Education), an African American community center that provides youth outreach, programs, and activities locally. Houston’s Recipe for Success is all about providing kids with seed-to-plant nutrition education, with no shortage of volunteer opportunities to help with its cause of combating childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate, and eat their food,With the pandemic closing down schools for the better half of the year, childhood education has been hard hit, especially in low-income areas (it’s been estimated that 85% of Houston ISD’s elementary-aged children live at or below the poverty line). Books Between Kids makes an effort to help with that, providing Houston’s at-risk children with books to build their own home libraries. Volunteer to sort and box books at the warehouse, or organize a book drive to collect new or gently used books to donate. The Houston Public Library Foundation could also use volunteers to process books in the warehouse, help run special events, and organize book drives. And though Books for Development is not currently accepting volunteers, a donation can help move recycled books to underdeveloped countries around the world.

For those who want to keep Houston clean and green Keep H-town pretty via clean-up programs, recycling education projects, and beautification efforts with local community organization, Keep H-town pretty via clean-up programs, recycling education projects, and beautification efforts with local community organization, Keep Houston Beautiful . Or volunteer at one of the city’s finest parks by checking out the programs at Buffalo Bayou Partnership (which hosts monthly volunteer workdays on the third Saturday of each month) and Hermann Park Conservancy , which identified an annual 20,000 hour gap in what the city’s Parks and Rec department is able to provide versus what the actual park needs to be properly preserved (volunteering helps with that). The Air Houston Alliance is on a mission to ensure everyone can breathe clean air; and you can sign up to join the cause or lend your voice by contacting local officials.