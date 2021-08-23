What To Know Before Going on a Cruise Again, According to Experts

Small, contained floating cities in the middle of an ocean and contagious diseases are generally not friends. That’s why even though airlines, hotels, and pretty much every other sector of the travel industry has been back up and running for quite some time, cruise ships are just now creeping back out onto the water. Cruise lines have spent months figuring out how to get people back on board safely, and though for the most part the experience will be the same, like everything in a post-pandemic world, you’ll see some changes.

So what, exactly, will cruising look like? And what should passengers expect when they embark on the waters? We tapped industry experts to bring you the scoop on what cruisers will encounter when they set sail. Here’s what to keep in mind before you board.