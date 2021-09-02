How To Feel Like You’re on a European Vacation in the Bay Area

Your grand European vacation plans may, understandably, be in limbo, especially with the EU recently removing the US from its "safe travel" list. Even for European countries that remain open to Americans, there are varying entry requirements and ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions as the Delta variant poses new risks. So, yes, traveling abroad is convoluted right now; a mismatch for the laidback, spritz-in-hand French Riviera vibe you probably had in mind.

Thankfully, Northern California has some splendid European stand-ins to hold you over until your next passport stamp. There are Lavender fields that are reminiscent of France, gondolas that replicate the Venetian experience, and wineries that effortlessly nail a Mediterranean feel. Here, 12 experiences in and around the Bay Area that will whisk you away to Europe (at least in your mind).