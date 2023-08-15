SHUTTERSTOCK

Traveling with friends can get complicated. It means coordinating schedules, appeasing different interests, and merging travel styles — all of which can make friend trips harder to organize than traveling solo or with a partner. But as we get older and busier, making time for friends becomes even more important. Traveling together is a perfect way to set aside quality time to spend with your besties, reconnecting and creating new, lasting memories— and when you make it an annual tradition, you know you’ll always have something to look forward to. Below, you'll find some firsthand ideas for how to start up a yearly travel tradition for you and your friend group, whether you’re interested in outdoor activities, arts and culture, food, or something else entirely. For outdoor adventurers: Take a ski trip For several years after graduating, the thing that brought me and my college friends back together when we’d scattered across the country was an annual ski trip. It’s a great option for a co-ed group, offering a balance of action from days on the slopes and relaxation in the hot tub at night. And once you’ve all got your lift tickets, friends can choose the day that matches their desired activity level: Avid skiers can be up early for first chair, and those not into downhill can try other activities like snowshoeing, ice skating, and cross-country skiing. As for where to go, you can alternate coasts depending on where friends live or spring for a true destination trip. On the East Coast, Killington, Vermont (a two-hour drive from the Burlington Airport) is a popular choice for its nearly 2,000 skiable acres and 250 inches of natural snowfall per year. On the West Coast, fly into Salt Lake City, Utah, where you’ll have your choice of 10 ski resorts within an hour of downtown, including ritzy Park City and Deer Valley, the advanced terrain of Snowbird, and Snowbasin (which hosted the 2002 Winter Games). You can even take your annual ski trip abroad, to St. Moritz in Switzerland (get there from the Zurich airport) or Nagano in Japan (from the Tokyo airport). —Andrea Morabito, Director, Branded Content For getting some balance: Go on a yoga retreat Full disclosure: my mom is typically my yoga retreat companion — and honestly, she is actually my best friend. For me, yoga retreats combine the best of so many other friend vacation worlds. You get a bit of movement, opportunities to take day trips, really incredible food, and a healthy dose of classic relaxation. My favorite retreats have been those where you don’t just stay at a retreat center. For example, on a retreat I attended in Colombia, we rounded out our yoga practices with hikes up to waterfalls, excursions to hidden beaches, and a chance to explore historical sites. Same goes for one I did in the wintertime in Colorado — tons of winter sports and spa trips (hello, hot and cold plunges!) were among some of the other activities we were able to take part in beyond the actual yoga. All that is to say, the best part of a yoga retreat is the structure. When you and your group have tons of options, everyone can spend their days exactly how they want, while the scheduled morning and evening yoga classes make it easy to ensure that everyone comes together at least a few times each day. —Aviel Kanter, Director, Branded Content

For connecting over a glass: Explore a wine region My best friend and I grew up on the same street, but now that there are 1,700 miles between us seeing each other takes a bit more organization. We both love to travel, so in the past we would choose a city we wanted to explore and plan a few days there together. Now, though, we both started taking courses on wine — and we look forward to geeking out over our newfound knowledge together. This year, we’re heading to Willamette Valley in Oregon to try some fantastic pinot noir, explore the area’s food scene, and hang out over a glass of wine at our short-term rental. It will likely be a bit slower paced than our usual treks, but that means we’ll have more time to just enjoy each other’s company. For next year, I’ve already got my sights set on Burgundy, the iconic French region that also produces their red wines from pinot noir, so we can compare tasting notes. —Christie Rotondo, Associate Director, Branded Content For understanding a country’s culinary landscape: Visit different regions If there’s one thing my friends and I bond over, it’s food. We had heard of Mexico City being lauded as a culinary destination, with its restaurants at the top of the world rankings and a bustling street food scene. So in 2021, we, along with every other New Yorker, booked our trip. We quickly learned that the city’s, and the country’s, food scene was diverse: We visited the markets, went on a taco crawl, tried traditional indigenous cuisine, and enjoyed a contemporary seven-course tasting menu. The next year, we visited Oaxaca City for Dia de los Muertos. There we discovered the city’s distinct cuisine, understanding how smoke is integral to the region and its food. We plan to keep the momentum going, and want to taste food that Mexico’s different regions have to offer. Next year, we’re planning a trip to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico’s wine country a short drive from the San Diego airport, and beyond that, maybe one of the many amazing beach towns. —Rayna Rossitto, Associate Editor, Branded Content

For spreading the planning responsibilities: Try surprise trips In every friend group, there's usually one Type A friend who always gets stuck making the dinner reservations, selecting the movie times, and planning the weekend trips. (Yes, hi, it's me.) If your friends are up for it, try splitting up the planning responsibilities with annual surprise trips. Here's how it works: Every year, a different friend in the group picks a destination and plans everything. That means one friend books everyone's flights, accommodations, excursions, dinner reservations —the whole nine yards. The destination remains a total secret, but they can drop hints about the weather or type of clothes their friends will need to help them pack. Surprise trips could work for domestic destinations (think: telling your friends you're going to a beach vacation, but they don't know whether that means Miami or Santa Barbara), or international locations, as long as everyone has a current passport. The day before the flight, the planner reveals the destination to the rest of the group. Since planning responsibilities rotate every year, no one gets burnt out, and everyone gets a chance to pick their dream destination every few years. It's a win-win! —Annalise Mantz, Senior Editor, Branded Content

